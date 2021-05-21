Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLNO   US8342032005

SOLENO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SLNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Soleno Therapeutics : May 2021 Corporate Presentation

05/21/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

May 2021 | Soleno Therapeutics

Certain Notices and Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our ongoing and planned product development and clinical trials; the timing of, and our ability to make, regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates; our intellectual property position; the degree of clinical utility of our products, particularly in specific patient populations; our ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; our results of operations, cash needs, and spending of the proceeds from this offering; financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which we operate; and the trends that may affect the industry or us.

We may, in some cases, use terms such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward- looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

You should also read carefully the factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, available at www.sec.gov, in order to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business and underlying any forward-looking statements. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this presentation will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this presentation speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2 | © 2021 Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO)

Strategic Highlights

Orphan asset

in Phase 3

Program for Prader-Willi syndrome

Topline data

reported in June 2020

Significant commercial

potential in PWS,

an orphan indication with high unmet need.

No approved treatments for hyperphagia, the hallmark symptom of

PWS

Orphan Drug

Financed by

IP protection to

and

Compelling

leading

mid-2030s

Fast Track

product profile

healthcare

Designations

investors

Protected by

Orphan

Addresses

Financed

multiple layers of

designation in

hallmark

by

granted and

the US and EU.

symptoms

pending patents

Fast Track

of PWS

granted in US

Provides composition of

Significant upside

Clinically relevant

Leading HC-focused

matter protection, as

potential in other

improvements in

institutional investors,

well as protection of

indications

hyperphagia, behaviors,

Abingworth, Oracle

formulations, and

and body composition

Partners and Jack

method of use

with established

Schuler

Substantial potential for

decades-long safety

profile

patent term extension

3 | © 2021 Soleno Therapeutics

Leadership Team

Anish Bhatnagar, M.D.

Chief Executive Officer

  • Jim Mackaness

Chief Financial Officer

Neil M. Cowen, Ph.D.

Senior VP, Drug Development

  • Kristen Yen, M.S.

Essentialis

VP, Clinical Operations

  • Patricia C. Hirano, M.P.H.

VP, Regulatory Affairs

4 | © 2021 Soleno Therapeutics

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS)

  • Complex genetic neurobehavioral/metabolic disorder due to the loss or lack of expression of a set of genes on chromosome 15
  • Birth incidence ~1:15,000 live births
  • Elevated mortality rates; average life expectancy ~30 years
  • Highest unmet needs
    • Hyperphagia
    • Increases in lean body mass/reductions in fat mass
    • PWS-relatedbehaviors
  • PWS families have low quality of life
    • Non-PWSsiblings show high rates of post traumatic stress syndrome

5 | © 2021 Soleno Therapeutics

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 17:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLENO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
01:19pSOLENO THERAPEUTICS  : May 2021 Corporate Presentation
PU
08:01aSOLENO THERAPEUTICS  : to Host Webinar Highlighting DCCR for Treatment of Prader..
AQ
05/20SOLENO THERAPEUTICS  : to Participate in the Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease S..
AQ
05/19SOLENO THERAPEUTICS  : Thinking about buying stock in LightPath Technologies, Mi..
PR
05/05SOLENO THERAPEUTICS  : Evaluation of Methods That Estimate Glomerular Filtration..
PU
05/05A PHASE III STUDY OF DCCR IN PRADER- : Effects on Resting Energy Expenditure (RE..
PU
05/05SOLENO THERAPEUTICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/05SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/05Soleno Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2021 ..
GL
05/04SOLENO THERAPEUTICS  : Application of a semi-automated framework to characterize..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -34,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 80,5 M 80,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart SOLENO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLENO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 1,01 $
Spread / Highest target 593%
Spread / Average Target 494%
Spread / Lowest Target 395%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anish Bhatnagar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James H. Mackaness Chief Financial Officer
Ernest Mario Chairman
Kristen Yen Vice President-Clinical Operations
Harish Ravivarapu Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLENO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-47.67%81
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.58%86 977
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.18.47%60 517
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-8.35%56 073
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.62%53 146
BIONTECH SE149.89%49 200