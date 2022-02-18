Log in
    SLRK   US83420T1043

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

(SLRK)
Solera National Bancorp : Departure of Director or Certain Officers

02/18/2022 | 09:52am EST
LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SLRK) and Solera National Bank (the 'Bank'), a national bank and subsidiary of the Company announced that Kreighton Reed, President/Board member, and Peter Lindquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer have resigned from the Bank. Mr. Reed's resignation was effective as of the close of business January 24, 2022. Mr. Lindquist's resignation was effective as of the close of business December 10, 2021.

"We thank Kreighton and Peter for their many contributions to Solera" said Solera Bank's Chairman, Mike Quagliano. "Our team continues to move forward and we are focused on delivering top notch customer service to our customers and executing on technology initiatives that will drive our long-term success."

Investor Relations Contacts:

Cheri Walz
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687197/Departure-of-Director-or-Certain-Officers

Disclaimer

Solera National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 14:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
