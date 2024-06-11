CASCABEL: A TIER-ONECOPPER-GOLD PROJECT
3.7
Bt Ore1
12.4
Mt Cu1
31.3
Moz Au1
Corporate Presentation
June 2024
LSE & TSX: SOLG
WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /2
SOLGOLD CORPORATE SUMMARY
SOLGOLD CORPORATE SUMMARY
Listing Info
LSE & TSX
SOLG
Issued and Outstanding Shares
~3Bn
Share Price Info (June 7, 2024)
GBP
CAD
Market Capitalization
£272MM
C$480MM
Share Price
9.80p
C$0.16
52-Week Trading Range
5.67-19.5p
C$0.105-0.325
Average Daily Volume (Last 12 Months)
~5 million
Analyst Coverage
Top Shareholders
BHP
10%
Newmont
10%
DGR Global
7%
Jiangxi Copper
6%
SolGold Canada (Owned Shares)
5%
Maxit Capital / D. Bob Sangha
5%
Tenstar Trading
4%
Nicholas Mather (Director)
3%
Scott Caldwell (CEO)
1%
Total Top Shareholders
51%
WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /3
A UNIQUELY COMPELLING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY
World-ClassResource with Potential for Further Discovery
- Cascabel is currently one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits not controlled by a major
- Foothold on vast, unexplored regions of the Andean copper belt and a proven team with several discoveries already under belt
Ecuador is Open for Business
- Supportive government with mineral agreement in-place
- Access to key infrastructure, including hydro-power network (20 km) and [deep-water] port (180km)
Tier 1 Project with Robust Economics
- High-quality,low-cost, and long-life expandable project with 28-year initial mine life and US$3.2 bn post-tax NPV8% (at US$3.85/lb Cu)1
- Phased approach to target high-grade core, reducing capex and providing optionality
Community-Led Approach to Development
- Highly experienced CEO [and management team] in-country
- Long-standingrelationships with local communities
WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /4
EXPLOITATION CONTRACT FOR CASCABEL: SIGNED JUNE 5, 2024
Government Support
- Strong endorsement from the Ecuadorian government
- Recognized as a significant contributor to the national economy and local communities with long term benefits to both
- Commitment to a collaborative partnership and promoting sustainable development
"This Contract represents a new era of economic development for Ecuador. The government supports the Cascabel Project, which brings substantial long- term benefits to our country's economy and local communities"
Diego Ocampo, Vice Minister of Mines
"A landmark achievement for SolGold and our stakeholders…We are strongly committed to sustainable development and shared prosperity."
Scott Caldwell, CEO & President of SolGold Ecuador
WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /5
EXPLOITATION CONTRACT FOR CASCABEL: KEY TERMS
Development and Production Rights:
- ENSA has the rights to develop the mine and produce copper, gold, and silver for 33 years, renewable for the mine's life
Share of Cumulative Benefits:
- Government of Ecuador to receive at least 50% of cumulative discounted benefits Advance Royalty Payment:
- $75 million advance royalty, with payments upon start of concentrator construction and 2 subsequent anniversaries
Government Royalty & Taxes:
- 20% corporate income tax rate, variable royalty from 3% to 8% Economic Imbalance Mechanism:
- Protection against changes in fiscal policy, taxes, laws, and regulations Investor Autonomy and Protection Rights:
- SolGold retains freedom in commercial decisions, technical design, and production
- Includes dispute resolution through international arbitration
WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /6
WORLD CLASS RESOURCE & TIER-1 DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WITH RESOURCE EXPANSION POTENTIAL
Cascabel is the largest undeveloped copper resource in Latin America not controlled by a major1
Stage
Location
M&I Resource (Mt CuEq)2
PFS
19.1
6.7
12.4
Cascabel
Resource Resource
10.5
6.0
2.2
8.3
0.8
5.2
Los Helados
Altar
PFS
PEA
PEA
PEA
Resource
5.9
5.1
4.7
3.3
2.9
5.9
0.1
0.5
0.5
0.2
5.0
4.2
2.7
2.7
Vizcachitas
Los Azules
Canariaco
Costa Fuego
Warintza
Norte
PFS PEA PEA
Copper (Mt Cu)
Gold (Mt CuEq)
2.4
2.4
2.0
1.0
0.7
0.1
1.4
1.7
1.8
Filo del Sol
Cotabambas Santo Tomas
Resource
1.8
0.4
1.4
Porvenir
WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /7
AMONGST THE LARGEST GOLD DEPOSITS WORLDWIDE
Cascabel has one of the largest gold resources amongst primary gold mines and assets worldwide, the second largest not controlled by a major1
Stage
Location
PFS
88.7
Prod.Prod.Prod.
FS
Prod.
PFS
FS
Prod.
Prod.
M&I Resource (Moz Au)
KSM
53.744.040.4
South Deep
Norte Abierto
Lihir
39.0
Donlin
38.4
Detour Lake
31.2
Cascabel
30.0
Reko Diq
29.0
Cadia East
25.4
Pueblo Viejo
WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /8
MEANINGFUL VALUE PROPOSITION RELATIVE TO PEERS
P / NAV (Consensus | x)
SolGold is undervalued relative to its copper developer peers on both a P/NAV and an EV/M&I
Resource basis1
FS & PFS Stage
0.8x
0.5x
PEA & Resource Stage
0.5x
0.4x
0.3x
0.2x
0.2x
n/a
NGEX Minerals
Filo Mining
Ivanhoe Electric
Marimaca Copper
Western Copper
Arizona Sonoran
Solaris Resources
Los Andes Copper
EV / M&I Resource (US¢/lb CuEq)1
32.4¢
Filo Mining
18.4¢
Ivanhoe Electric
11.6¢
Marimaca Copper
7.7¢
NGEX Minerals
5.1¢
Solaris Resources
4.5¢
Arizona Sonoran
1.4¢
Los Andes Copper
CASCABEL UPDATED RESOURCES1
GLOBAL RESOURCE AT CASCABEL SHOWS
SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN UPDATED RESOURCE ESTIMATES
Global Measured and Indicated Resources at Cascabel (Alpala and TAM)
RESOURCE
Tonnage
Copper
Gold
Updated Resource Estimate
3,735 Mt
12.4 Mt
31.3 Moz
Previous Resource Estimate
3,192 Mt
11.2 Mt
24.8 Moz
Change
+543 Mt
+1.23 Mt
+6.5 Moz
Percentage Change
17%
11%
26%
WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /10
