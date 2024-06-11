CASCABEL: A TIER-ONECOPPER-GOLD PROJECT

3.7

Bt Ore1

12.4

Mt Cu1

31.3

Moz Au1

Corporate Presentation

June 2024

LSE & TSX: SOLG

WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /2

SOLG Presentation - 2022.06.22 (H&P Copper Seminar)

SOLGOLD CORPORATE SUMMARY

Listing Info

LSE & TSX

SOLG

Issued and Outstanding Shares

~3Bn

Share Price Info (June 7, 2024)

GBP

CAD

Market Capitalization

£272MM

C$480MM

Share Price

9.80p

C$0.16

52-Week Trading Range

5.67-19.5p

C$0.105-0.325

Average Daily Volume (Last 12 Months)

~5 million

Analyst Coverage

Top Shareholders

BHP

10%

Newmont

10%

DGR Global

7%

Jiangxi Copper

6%

SolGold Canada (Owned Shares)

5%

Maxit Capital / D. Bob Sangha

5%

Tenstar Trading

4%

Nicholas Mather (Director)

3%

Scott Caldwell (CEO)

1%

Total Top Shareholders

51%

WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /3

A UNIQUELY COMPELLING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

World-ClassResource with Potential for Further Discovery

  • Cascabel is currently one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits not controlled by a major
  • Foothold on vast, unexplored regions of the Andean copper belt and a proven team with several discoveries already under belt

Ecuador is Open for Business

  • Supportive government with mineral agreement in-place
  • Access to key infrastructure, including hydro-power network (20 km) and [deep-water] port (180km)

Tier 1 Project with Robust Economics

  • High-quality,low-cost, and long-life expandable project with 28-year initial mine life and US$3.2 bn post-tax NPV8% (at US$3.85/lb Cu)1
  • Phased approach to target high-grade core, reducing capex and providing optionality

Community-Led Approach to Development

  • Highly experienced CEO [and management team] in-country
  • Long-standingrelationships with local communities

WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /4

EXPLOITATION CONTRACT FOR CASCABEL: SIGNED JUNE 5, 2024

Government Support

  • Strong endorsement from the Ecuadorian government
  • Recognized as a significant contributor to the national economy and local communities with long term benefits to both
  • Commitment to a collaborative partnership and promoting sustainable development

"This Contract represents a new era of economic development for Ecuador. The government supports the Cascabel Project, which brings substantial long- term benefits to our country's economy and local communities"

Diego Ocampo, Vice Minister of Mines

"A landmark achievement for SolGold and our stakeholders…We are strongly committed to sustainable development and shared prosperity."

Scott Caldwell, CEO & President of SolGold Ecuador

WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /5

EXPLOITATION CONTRACT FOR CASCABEL: KEY TERMS

Development and Production Rights:

  • ENSA has the rights to develop the mine and produce copper, gold, and silver for 33 years, renewable for the mine's life

Share of Cumulative Benefits:

  • Government of Ecuador to receive at least 50% of cumulative discounted benefits Advance Royalty Payment:
  • $75 million advance royalty, with payments upon start of concentrator construction and 2 subsequent anniversaries

Government Royalty & Taxes:

  • 20% corporate income tax rate, variable royalty from 3% to 8% Economic Imbalance Mechanism:
  • Protection against changes in fiscal policy, taxes, laws, and regulations Investor Autonomy and Protection Rights:
  • SolGold retains freedom in commercial decisions, technical design, and production
  • Includes dispute resolution through international arbitration

WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /6

WORLD CLASS RESOURCE & TIER-1 DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WITH RESOURCE EXPANSION POTENTIAL

Cascabel is the largest undeveloped copper resource in Latin America not controlled by a major1

Stage

Location

M&I Resource (Mt CuEq)2

PFS

19.1

6.7

12.4

Cascabel

Resource Resource

10.5

6.0

2.2

8.3

0.8

5.2

Los Helados

Altar

PFS

PEA

PEA

PEA

Resource

5.9

5.1

4.7

3.3

2.9

5.9

0.1

0.5

0.5

0.2

5.0

4.2

2.7

2.7

Vizcachitas

Los Azules

Canariaco

Costa Fuego

Warintza

Norte

PFS PEA PEA

Copper (Mt Cu)

Gold (Mt CuEq)

2.4

2.4

2.0

1.0

0.7

0.1

1.4

1.7

1.8

Filo del Sol

Cotabambas Santo Tomas

Resource

1.8

0.4

1.4

Porvenir

WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /7

AMONGST THE LARGEST GOLD DEPOSITS WORLDWIDE

Cascabel has one of the largest gold resources amongst primary gold mines and assets worldwide, the second largest not controlled by a major1

Stage

Location

PFS

88.7

Prod.Prod.Prod.

FS

Prod.

PFS

FS

Prod.

Prod.

M&I Resource (Moz Au)

KSM

53.744.040.4

South Deep

Norte Abierto

Lihir

39.0

Donlin

38.4

Detour Lake

31.2

Cascabel

30.0

Reko Diq

29.0

Cadia East

25.4

Pueblo Viejo

WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /8

0.9¢
Western Copper
WORLD-CLASS COPPER-GOLDPROJECT /9

MEANINGFUL VALUE PROPOSITION RELATIVE TO PEERS

P / NAV (Consensus | x)

SolGold is undervalued relative to its copper developer peers on both a P/NAV and an EV/M&I

Resource basis1

FS & PFS Stage

0.8x

0.5x

PEA & Resource Stage

0.5x

0.4x

0.3x

0.2x

0.2x

n/a

NGEX Minerals

Filo Mining

Ivanhoe Electric

Marimaca Copper

Western Copper

Arizona Sonoran

Solaris Resources

Los Andes Copper

EV / M&I Resource (US¢/lb CuEq)1

32.4¢

Filo Mining

18.4¢

Ivanhoe Electric

11.6¢

Marimaca Copper

7.7¢

NGEX Minerals

5.1¢

Solaris Resources

4.5¢

Arizona Sonoran

1.4¢

Los Andes Copper

CASCABEL UPDATED RESOURCES1

GLOBAL RESOURCE AT CASCABEL SHOWS

SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN UPDATED RESOURCE ESTIMATES

Global Measured and Indicated Resources at Cascabel (Alpala and TAM)

RESOURCE

Tonnage

Copper

Gold

Updated Resource Estimate

3,735 Mt

12.4 Mt

31.3 Moz

Previous Resource Estimate

3,192 Mt

11.2 Mt

24.8 Moz

Change

+543 Mt

+1.23 Mt

+6.5 Moz

Percentage Change

17%

11%

26%

WORLD-CLASSCOPPER-GOLD PROJECT /10

