SolGold PLC - London-based copper and gold explorer in Ecuador - Chief Executive Scott Caldwell buys 790,000 shares at prices from CAD0.18 to CAD0.21 per share on Friday, worth CAD157,243. Caldwell now holds 19.4 million shares in SolGold, around 0.65% of its issued share capital.

Chair Liam Twigger buys 750,000 shares at a price of GBP0.099 each on Friday worth total GBP74,250. Twigger now holds 1.1 million shares, 0.04% of its issued share capital.

Current stock price: 10.03 pence

12-month change: down 38%

