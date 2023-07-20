SolGold PLC - London-based copper and gold exploration company, which has operations in Ecuador - Reaches agreement with the Ecuadorian government for the right to develop the Cascabel project for copper, gold and silver production via its subsidiary Exploraciones Novomining SA. Says contract is for 33 years, with the right to renew. Agrees to an advance royalty payment of USD75 million, with USD25 million due on the construction start date. Remaining payments due on first and second anniversaries of first payment.
Current stock price: 16.80 pence, down 0.6% on Thursday
12-month change: down 37%
By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter
