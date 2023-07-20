SolGold plc is an Australia-based exploration company. It is focused on the discovery, definition, and development of copper and gold deposits. It conducts operations in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. Its projects include Cascabel, Normanby, Rannes, Mount Perry, Mount Pring, Westwood, Cracow West, and Kuma. The Cascabel Project is located within the Cordillera Occidental of the Ecuadorian Andes. The Normanby project is located approximately 120 kilometers (km) northwest of Mackay, Queensland. The Rannes project is located approximately 140 km west of Gladstone, Queensland. The Mount Perry Goldfield is located approximately 130 km northwest of Gympie, Queensland. The Mount Pring Project is located approximately 65 km west-northwest of Prosperpine, Queensland. The Westwood project is located approximately 45 km west-southwest of Rockhampton, Queensland. Its subdiairies include Exploraciones Novomining S.A., Carnegie Ridge Resources S.A., and Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc.

Sector Diversified Mining