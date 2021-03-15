Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Solid Biosciences Inc.    SLDB

SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC.

(SLDB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Letter to the Duchenne Community: Data and IGNITE DMD Clinical Trial Update

03/15/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

© 2021 Solid Biosciences Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Solid Biosciences Inc., is a Cambridge, MA-based life sciences company focused on developing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The characterization of the discovery and development efforts on this website, as well as the expectations associated with them, are reflective of the current state of development and may change as the Company progresses.

Disclaimer

Solid Biosciences Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 20:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC.
04:46pLETTER TO THE DUCHENNE COMMUNITY : Data and IGNITE DMD Clinical Trial Update
PU
04:17pSolid Biosciences Reports Efficacy and Safety Data from the Ongoing IGNITE DM..
GL
04:14pSOLID BIOSCIENCES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
04:08pINSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at Solid Biosciences Slowing 90-Days of Buying
MT
04:08pINSIDER TRENDS : Solid Biosciences Sees 90 Days of Insider Buying Trend Scaling ..
MT
03/09SOLID BIOSCIENCES  : Barclays Initiates Solid Biosciences at Overweight Rating W..
MT
03/05SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04Solid Biosciences Reports Inducement Grant to New Chief Legal Officer
GL
03/04Solid Biosciences Announces Appointments to Management Team and Board of Dire..
GL
02/24Efficacy and Safety Data from Solid Biosciences' Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/I..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -87,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 60,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 627 M 627 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Solid Biosciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,50 $
Last Close Price 9,52 $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target -21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ilan Ganot President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. DiPalma Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ian Frederick Smith Chairman
Carl Morris Chief Scientific Officer
Cathryn M. Clary Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC.25.59%627
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.66%77 356
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.31%55 717
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-4.09%52 143
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.41%49 100
BEIGENE, LTD.24.50%29 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ