  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Solid Biosciences Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLDB   US83422E1055

SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC.

(SLDB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
0.4666 USD   -0.34%
05:35pSolid Biosciences Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Solid Biosciences Inc. - SLDB
BU
04:09pSolid Biosciences Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24aJPMorgan Upgrades Solid Biosciences to Neutral From Underweight
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOLID BIOSCIENCES INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Solid Biosciences Inc. - SLDB

09/30/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Solid Biosciences Inc. (“the Company”) (NasdaqGS: SLDB) with AavantiBio, Inc. pursuant to which shareholders of AavantiBio are expected to own approximately 15% of the combined company, subject to certain adjustments. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-sldb/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -99,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52,9 M 52,9 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -4,93x
EV / Sales 2023 8,79x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Solid Biosciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,47 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 1 075%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilan Ganot President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. DiPalma Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ian Frederick Smith Executive Chairman
Carl Morris Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Roxana Donisa Dreghici Senior VP, Head-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC.-73.25%53
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-13.14%79 050
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.33%75 091
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.9.55%73 961
BIONTECH SE-48.18%32 467
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-39.54%29 383