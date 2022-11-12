Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Solid Biosciences Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SLDB   US83422E2046

SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC.

(SLDB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
6.610 USD   +1.69%
10:31aSolid Biosciences Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Solid Biosciences Inc. - SLDB
BU
11/11Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Solid Biosciences to $8 From $15, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/11Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Solid Biosciences to $8 From $2, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SOLID BIOSCIENCES INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Solid Biosciences Inc. - SLDB

11/12/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Solid Biosciences Inc. (“the Company”) (NasdaqGS: SLDB) with AavantiBio, Inc. pursuant to which shareholders of AavantiBio are expected to own approximately 15% of the combined company, subject to certain adjustments. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-sldb/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,45 M - -
Net income 2022 -92,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -8,34x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,66x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 87,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,61 $
Average target price 90,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1 262%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Gery Cumbo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. DiPalma Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ian Frederick Smith Executive Chairman
Carl Morris Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Roxana Donisa Dreghici Senior VP, Head-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC.-74.82%120
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.17.35%78 519
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS38.10%77 844
BIONTECH SE-40.07%37 549
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.01%34 897
GENMAB A/S13.92%27 116