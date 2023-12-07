By Dean Seal

Shares of Solid Biosciences rose after the company said regulators have granted their fast-track designation to its treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The stock was up 16% at $3.98 in early trading. Shares are still down 26% year-to-date.

The life sciences company said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the designation for SGT-003, its gene therapy candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The FDA's fast-track designation facilitates development and expedites the review of drugs that treat serious or life-threatening conditions and fill unmet medical needs.

