Solid Försäkring's half-year report will be published on 18 July at 07:30 am CEST
July 10, 2024 at 03:06 am EDT
Published: 2024-07-10 09:00:00 CEST
Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag
On Thursday, July 18, at 07.30 am CEST, Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag's half-year report 2024 will be published. The company will not offer a webcast/telephone conference, but CEO Marcus Tillberg and CFO Sofia Andersson are available for digital meetings from 08.00 am CEST the same day with investors, analysts and the media. Contact details can be found below.
Contacts
Marcus Tillberg, CEO, marcus.tillberg@solidab.se; +46 (0)70-378 20 65
Sofia Andersson CFO, sofia.andersson@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-042 11 77
Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-605 63 34
About Solid Försäkring
Solid Försäkring is a non-life insurance company founded in 1993. Solid Försäkring focuses on niche insurance, with the Nordic region as its core market. The non-life insurance operations are divided into three segments: Product, Personal Safety and Assistance. Solid Försäkring has a strong customer base of private customers in the Nordic region which are primarily sourced through partnerships with leading retail chains within several different industries and banks, credit market companies and other financial institutions, travel agencies, car dealerships and car repair shops. Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Solid Forsakringsaktiebolag is a Sweden-based non-life insurance company. The Company's main focus is on insurances of a niche nature, with the Nordic region as the main market. Its business is divided into the three segments: Product, Security and Assistance. The Product segment offers all-risk insurance and deductibles for a wide range of product categories in the form of both individual insurances and group insurance solutions (mainly compulsory group insurances). The Security segment includes income insurance, payment protection insurance (PPI), ID theft insurance and accident insurance. The Assistance segment offers roadside assistance, insurance linked to vehicle guarantees and the recently launched Deductible Assistance (deductible expenses) as well as various insurance products aimed at the travel industry. The Company operates in Scandinavia.