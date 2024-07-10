English Swedish
Published: 2024-07-10 09:00:00 CEST
Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag
Solid Försäkring's half-year report will be published on 18 July at 07:30 am CEST

On Thursday, July 18, at 07.30 am CEST, Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag's half-year report 2024 will be published. The company will not offer a webcast/telephone conference, but CEO Marcus Tillberg and CFO Sofia Andersson are available for digital meetings from 08.00 am CEST the same day with investors, analysts and the media. Contact details can be found below.

Contacts

Marcus Tillberg, CEO, marcus.tillberg@solidab.se; +46 (0)70-378 20 65
Sofia Andersson CFO, sofia.andersson@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-042 11 77
Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@solidab.se, +46 (0)70-605 63 34

About Solid Försäkring

Solid Försäkring is a non-life insurance company founded in 1993. Solid Försäkring focuses on niche insurance, with the Nordic region as its core market. The non-life insurance operations are divided into three segments: Product, Personal Safety and Assistance. Solid Försäkring has a strong customer base of private customers in the Nordic region which are primarily sourced through partnerships with leading retail chains within several different industries and banks, credit market companies and other financial institutions, travel agencies, car dealerships and car repair shops. Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

