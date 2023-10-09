By P.R. Venkat

Hong Kong trading will begin at 2 p.m. local time Monday following the cancellation of a typhoon alert and a black rainstorm warning.

"When the securities market resumes trading, there will be no pre-opening session," Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said.

The morning trading session was canceled due to the city's meteorological authority issuing an alert for typhoon signal No. 8 and a black rainstorm warning.

The Hong Kong exchange had said earlier that if the typhoon signal or any announcement of extreme conditions is canceled before noon, securities and derivatives markets will resume trading.

"Koinu continues to depart from Hong Kong, and local winds are weakening gradually," the Hong Kong Observatory said on its website, adding that solid wind signal No. 3 will remain in force for some time.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

