    SLDP   US83422N1054

SOLID POWER, INC.

(SLDP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-07-14
6.060 USD   +1.00%
04:34pSOLID POWER : Appoints Seasoned Automotive Industry Executive MaryAnn Wright to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04:29pSOLID POWER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pSolid Power Appoints Seasoned Automotive Industry Executive MaryAnn Wright to Board of Directors
AQ
Solid Power : Appoints Seasoned Automotive Industry Executive MaryAnn Wright to Board of Directors - Form 8-K

07/18/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Solid Power Appoints Seasoned Automotive Industry Executive

MaryAnn Wright to Board of Directors

- Wright brings to the Solid Power board extensive experience in automotive industry as well as public company, leadership and energy storage expertise

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 18, 2022 - Solid Power, Inc. ("Solid Power") (Nasdaq: SLDP), an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced its board of directors appointed MaryAnn Wright to the board, effective July 18, 2022, bringing the total number of board members to nine.

Ms. Wright brings to the Solid Power board more than 30 years' experience building successful, high-performing teams, primarily in the automotive industry. Ms. Wright spent the first 18 years of her career at Ford Motor Company, where she served as Director, Sustainable Mobility Technologies and Hybrid Vehicle Programs. While at Ford, she was also the Chief Engineer of the 2005 Ford Escape Hybrid, the industry's first hybrid-electric SUV, and led the launch of Ford's first hydrogen-powered fuel cell fleet program. Most recently, Ms. Wright worked for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI), where she held various leadership positions, including serving as Group Vice President of Engineering and Product Development. In addition, Ms. Wright previously served as Vice President and General Manager for Johnson Controls Hybrid Systems and CEO of Johnson Controls-Saft (JCS), where she established JCS as a leading global provider of advanced battery systems. Prior to joining Johnson Controls, Ms. Wright served as Executive Vice President of Engineering, Product Development, Commercial and Program Management for Collins & Aikman Corporation. Ms. Wright currently serves on the boards of directors of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI), Micron Technology (Nasdaq:MU), and Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

"We are excited to welcome MaryAnn to Solid Power's board of directors," said David Jansen, Chairperson and President of Solid Power. "MaryAnn's recognized leadership in the automotive industry, and in particular her experience with public companies and energy storage technologies, make her a valuable addition to our board."

Ms. Wright will serve as an independent director and a member of the board's compensation committee.

About Solid Power

Solid Power is an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power's all-solid-state battery cells are expected to be safer and more stable across a broad temperature range, provide an increase in energy density compared to the best available rechargeable battery cells, enable less expensive, more energy-dense battery pack designs and be compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

Solid Power Contact Information

For Investors:
Kevin Paprzycki
Chief Financial Officer
1 (800) 799-7380
investors@solidpowerbattery.com

For Media:
Will McKenna
Marketing Communications Director
(720) 598-2877
press@solidpowerbattery.com

Website: www.solidpowerbattery.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SolidPowerInc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/solid-power

Disclaimer

Solid Power Inc. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 20:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,55 M - -
Net income 2022 -65,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 055 M 1 055 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 232x
Capi. / Sales 2023 220x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 69,5%
Managers and Directors
Douglas Campbell Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Jansen Chairman & President
Kevin A. Paprzycki Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Joshua R. Buettner-Garrett Chief Technology Officer
Derek C. Johnson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLID POWER, INC.-30.66%1 055
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-6.18%192 512
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%70 939
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-9.19%28 806
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-13.07%11 303
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.103.56%9 762