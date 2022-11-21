Solid Power : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): November 16, 2022

Solid Power, Inc.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Solid Power, Inc. Amended and Restated Bylaws

On November 16, 2022, in connection with the effectiveness of new Securities and Exchange Commission rules regarding universal proxy cards, certain recent changes to the Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL") and a periodic review of the bylaws of Solid Power, Inc. (the "Company"), the Company's board of directors (the "Board") adopted amended and restated bylaws (the "Amended and Restated Bylaws"), effective immediately. Among other things, the amendments effected by the Amended and Restated Bylaws:

· modify the provisions relating to adjournment procedures and lists of stockholders entitled to vote at stockholder meetings, in each case, to reflect recent amendments to the DGCL;

· modify the provisions regarding the ability of certain officers of the Company to call or present business before a special meeting of stockholders;

· remove provisions regarding the lock-up of certain shares, as such lock-up period has expired;

· enhance procedural mechanics and disclosure requirements in connection with stockholder nominations of directors and submission of stockholder proposals (other than proposals to be included in the Company's proxy statement pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")) made in connection with annual and special meetings of stockholders, including, without limitation, as follows:

o requiring additional background information and disclosures regarding proposing shareholders, proposed nominees and business, and other persons related to a shareholder's solicitation of proxies;

o addressing matters relating to Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act (the "Universal Proxy Rules") (e.g., providing the Company a remedy if a stockholder fails to satisfy the Universal Proxy Rule requirements, requiring stockholders intending to use the Universal Proxy Rules to notify the Company of any change in such intent within two business days and to provide reasonable evidence of the satisfaction of the requirements under the Universal Proxy Rules at least five business days before the applicable meeting); and

o requiring that proposed nominees be available for interviews with the Board or a committee of the Board;

· require that a shareholder directly or indirectly soliciting proxies from other shareholders use a proxy card color other than white; and

· make various other updates, including ministerial, clarifying, and conforming changes.

The foregoing summary of the amendments effected by the Amended and Restated Bylaws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws, which are filed as Exhibit 3.1 hereto and are incorporated herein by reference.

