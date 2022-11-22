IN BRIEF: Solid State wins GBP9.8 million defence contract with Nato

Solid State PLC - Redditch-based supplier and design-in manufacturer of computing, power, and communications products - Signs GBP9.8 million follow-on defence contract with Nato Support & Procurement Agency to supply communications equipment to a defence customer through its Systems division. Expects revenue from contract to contribute to market expectations for financial year 2024.

Earlier this month, Solid State won a GBP7.3 million contract with the Nato Support & Procurement Agency.

Chief Executive Gary Marsh says: "It is very pleasing to secure such a significant follow-on order from NATO, so soon after securing the GBP7.3 million order announced on November 14, 2022."

Current stock price: 1,285.00 pence, up 4.1% on Tuesday in London

12-month change: up 8.4%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.