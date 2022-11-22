Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Solid State plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLI   GB0008237132

SOLID STATE PLC

(SOLI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:32 2022-11-22 am EST
1285.00 GBX   +4.05%
11:24aIN BRIEF: Solid State wins GBP9.8 million defence contract with Nato
AN
04:07aSolid State Receives $12 Million Follow-on Contract From NATO
MT
02:00aSolid State plc Receives £9.8 Million Follow-On Defence Contract with NATO
CI
IN BRIEF: Solid State wins GBP9.8 million defence contract with Nato

11/22/2022 | 11:24am EST
Solid State PLC - Redditch-based supplier and design-in manufacturer of computing, power, and communications products - Signs GBP9.8 million follow-on defence contract with Nato Support & Procurement Agency to supply communications equipment to a defence customer through its Systems division. Expects revenue from contract to contribute to market expectations for financial year 2024.

Earlier this month, Solid State won a GBP7.3 million contract with the Nato Support & Procurement Agency.

Chief Executive Gary Marsh says: "It is very pleasing to secure such a significant follow-on order from NATO, so soon after securing the GBP7.3 million order announced on November 14, 2022."

Current stock price: 1,285.00 pence, up 4.1% on Tuesday in London

12-month change: up 8.4%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 114 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2023 5,30 M 6,25 M 6,25 M
Net Debt 2023 9,10 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 140 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart SOLID STATE PLC
Duration : Period :
Solid State plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLID STATE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 235,00 GBX
Average target price 1 467,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Stephen Marsh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Owen James Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Foster Rogers Non-Executive Chairman
Peter John Magowan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Haining Non-Executive Director & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLID STATE PLC-10.18%165
KEYENCE CORPORATION-18.71%100 400
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.36%80 083
EATON CORPORATION PLC-4.52%65 442
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.83%55 988
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.80%35 148