Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Solid State plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLI   GB0008237132

SOLID STATE PLC

(SOLI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:20 2022-12-06 am EST
1388.00 GBX   +5.55%
09:24aSolid State to beat full year expectations as half year profit jumps
AN
11/22IN BRIEF: Solid State wins GBP9.8 million defence contract with Nato
AN
11/22Solid State Receives $12 Million Follow-on Contract From NATO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solid State to beat full year expectations as half year profit jumps

12/06/2022 | 09:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Solid State PLC on Tuesday said it is confident in exceeding full year expectations for financial 2023 as its profit increased in the first half of its year.

Solid State is a Redditch, England-based supplier and design-in manufacturer of computing, power, and communications products.

The company recorded a pretax profit of GBP4.18 million in the six months that ended September 30, up 98% from GBP2.11 million the year before.

Revenue increased 51% to GBP59.4 million from GBP39.4 million the year prior, due to the stronger US dollar and benefits from the acquisition of Custom Power, a Los Angeles-based battery systems manufacturer, in August.

Solid State now expects to report revenue of GBP120.3 million for the full year, up from previous expectations of GBP117.3 million, and pretax profit of GBP10.45 million, up from the previous forecast of GBP9.4 million.

Solid State said it experienced record customer demand for its systems and components, and its open order book was GBP112.5 million in the half year, up 32% from GBP85.5 million at the end of its most recent financial year ending March 31.

The increased demand across the business has meant several new projects which were delayed due to Brexit, Covid-19 and electronic component shortages are now being delivered.

Solid State declared an interim dividend of 6.5 pence, up 4% from 6.25p in the first half of financial 2021.

Solid State shares were up 4.7% to 1,376.30p on Tuesday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.16% 0.86216 Delayed Quote.2.06%
SOLID STATE PLC 5.55% 1388 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
All news about SOLID STATE PLC
09:24aSolid State to beat full year expectations as half year profit jumps
AN
11/22IN BRIEF: Solid State wins GBP9.8 million defence contract with Nato
AN
11/22Solid State Receives $12 Million Follow-on Contract From NATO
MT
11/22Solid State plc Receives £9.8 Million Follow-On Defence Contract with NATO
CI
11/14Solid State wins GBP7.3 million defence contract with Nato
AN
11/14Solid State plc Receives £7.3 Million Defence Contract by NATO
CI
10/26TRADING UPDATES: Solid State expects to top annual expectations
AN
09/01SOLID STATE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/08Solid State Completes Acquisition Of US-based Custom Power
MT
08/08Solid State plc acquired HOB Custom Power.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 114 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2023 5,30 M 6,46 M 6,46 M
Net Debt 2023 9,10 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 1,52%
Capitalization 149 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart SOLID STATE PLC
Duration : Period :
Solid State plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLID STATE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 315,00 GBX
Average target price 1 467,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Stephen Marsh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Owen James Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Foster Rogers Non-Executive Chairman
Peter John Magowan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Haining Non-Executive Director & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLID STATE PLC-4.36%181
KEYENCE CORPORATION-21.87%100 387
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-19.11%81 378
EATON CORPORATION PLC-7.21%64 948
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.34%57 289
NIDEC CORPORATION-36.92%35 928