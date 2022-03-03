Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Solid State System Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3259   TW0003259008

SOLID STATE SYSTEM CO., LTD.

(3259)
Summary 
Summary

Solid State System : 3S's board of directors passed the consolidated financial report for the fourth quarter of 2021

03/03/2022 | 03:30am EST
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Solid State System Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/03 Time of announcement 16:23:46
Subject 
 3S's board of directors passed the consolidated financial
report for the fourth quarter of 2021
Date of events 2022/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/03/03
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
 2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):692,352
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):229,488
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(3,438)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,321
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,158
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,158
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.02
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):764,354
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):113,548
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):650,806
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Solid State System Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 651 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net income 2020 -78,4 M -2,80 M -2,80 M
Net cash 2020 37,5 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
P/E ratio 2020 -38,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 942 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,0%
