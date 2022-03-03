Solid State System : 3S's board of directors passed the consolidated financial report for the fourth quarter of 2021
03/03/2022 | 03:30am EST
Provided by: Solid State System Co.,Ltd
Date of announcement
2022/03/03
Time of announcement
16:23:46
Subject
3S's board of directors passed the consolidated financial
report for the fourth quarter of 2021
Date of events
2022/03/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/03/03
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):692,352
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):229,488
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(3,438)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,321
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,158
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,158
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.02
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):764,354
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):113,548
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):650,806
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
