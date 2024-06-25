(Alliance News) - SolidWorld Group Spa announced Tuesday that it has implemented the algorithm to engineer the creation of complex human tissue vasculature.

"The implementation of this algorithm, for which the company is in the process of obtaining a patent, confirms the group's pioneering role in the biomedical industry in offering cutting-edge solutions for the creation of complex and heterogeneous biological constructs for regenerative medicine and related fields," the company explained.

"This not only opens new doors toward unprecedented levels of precision and quality in the biofabrication process, but also narrows the gap toward the practical application of bioprinted constructs in the clinical setting, bringing the goal of realizing human organs made from patient cells ever closer."

The algorithm, based on the joint and complementary studies of Professor Vozzi, dean of the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Pisa, and Engineer Rizzo, an aerospace engineer and president of SolidWorld Group, allows for the creation of the mathematical model that, starting with the main arterial or venous graft vessel(s) in a complex tissue or organ, creates the vascular tree that carries blood up to the size of the capillaries and thus the cells to be nourished and oxygenated.

This will allow Electrospider, the 3D bioprinter for which SolidWorld holds the global patent, developed by its subsidiary Bio3DPrinting together with the University of Pisa, to print complex three-dimensional vascularized tissues, enabling it to make a further major advance toward reproducing a vascularized tissue or organ from a patient's cells grown in vitro for use in the operating room. The prospect is to recreate a perfectly engineered healthy organ from a patient's own cells to replace the diseased one.

"With the implementation of this complex system of mathematical equations, specifically for simulating the natural expansion of blood vessels in a vascularized organ, we open the way for the pushed engineering of complex human tissue creation," said Roberto Rizzo, president and CEO of SolidWorld Group.

"In fact, the implemented algorithm allows us to move from biofabrication of simple tissues with no or little vascularization - such as, for example, entheses and tendons - to perfectly vascularized ones, such as liver and kidney. The project stems from deep synergy with the group of researchers coordinated by Professor Vozzi of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Pisa, which represents worldwide excellence in regenerative medicine studies."

The algorithm implemented by Solidworld Group, which ranks among the top 14 listed Italian companies in the biomedical sector, certainly represents a significant and revolutionary step within the Italian biomedical equipment market, which is currently worth more than EUR18 billion in sales and is set to grow further.

SolidWorld Group's stock is down 1.0 percent at EUR2.96 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.