(Alliance News) - Solid World Group Spa announced Monday that its board of directors has approved the launch of a EUR500,000 maximum share buyback and disposition program lasting up to 18 months from the June 27 shareholders' meeting.

Solid World Group closed Monday up 0.5 percent to EUR2.80 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

