SolidWorld Group focuses on simplification, streamlining and focus

(Alliance News) - The complex reverse merger operation initiated by SolidWorld Group Spa last Sept. 5 has been concluded, which, through the involvement of two other industrial entities operating in the mechatronics sector- ABM Work Srl and Tecknoalliance-has led to the strengthening of capital and a renewal of SolidFactory's skills and corporate composition.

Solidfactory is the company that combines multiple strategic competencies-mechatronic engineering, automation, robotics and digital analytics-for factory automation and digitization. Other simplification deals are planned within the year.

The two corporate simplification operations in question are those initiated by the SolidWorld Group, which saw the merger of the subsidiary SolidEngineering Srl into SolidWorld Group and the merger of the two subsidiaries Technimold Srl and CAD Manager Srl into Energy Group.

The two transactions effectively lead to the creation of two strategic poles of excellence dedicated to 3D design and engineering software and 3D printing.

Both merger projects are part of a broader process of corporate simplification decided by the SolidWorld group and already declared during the listing last July. The objective is to enhance the operational, commercial, and administrative synergies of the companies that make up the group, allowing for a rationalization and optimization of decision-making levels, resource management and structural costs, and with benefits also in the search for financial means.

Roberto Rizzo, founder and chief executive officer of SolidWorld Group, said, "We have put in place another key piece of our growth path, announced at the time of listing: the process of corporate simplification through which we want to initiate economies of scale and achieve greater efficiency. The operations will strengthen our role as a national and increasingly international reference player in these two specific areas for all those companies determined to start transformation processes in the 4.0 sphere."

SolidWorld Group on Wednesday closed 0.5 percent in the red at EUR2.15 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.