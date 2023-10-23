October 23, 2023 at 11:16 am EDT

(Alliance News) - SolidWorld Group Spa announced Monday that it bought back 7,425 of its own ordinary shares between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.7240, for a total consideration of EUR27,648.84.

As of today, the company holds 43,725 treasury shares, representing 0.3 percent of its share capital.

SolidWorld Group's stock is up 5.3 percent at EUR3.69 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

