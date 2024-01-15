(Alliance News) - SolidWorld Group Spa reported Monday that it bought back 4,950 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.87, for a total value of EUR19,156.42.

As of today, the company holds 84,975 treasury shares, accounting for 0.5 percent of its share capital.

SolidWorld Group's stock closed Monday up 7.2 percent at EUR4.48 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

