(Alliance News) - SolidWorld Group Spa reported Friday that it bought back 6,000 of its own ordinary shares between June 23 and June 29.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.40, for a total consideration of EUR26,400.

As of today, the company holds 15,000 treasury shares, or 0.1 percent of its share capital.

SolidWorld Group's stock on Friday closed up 2.1 percent at EUR4.78 per share.

