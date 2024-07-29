(Alliance News) - SolidWorld Group Spa reported Monday that it purchased 18,150 of its own ordinary shares between July 23 and 26.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.719, for a total consideration of EUR49,355.63.

As of today, the company holds 137,575 treasury shares, or 0.8 percent of its share capital.

SolidWorld Group's stock on Monday closed down 3.0 percent at EUR2.56 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.