April 29, 2024 at 11:18 am EDT

(Alliance News) - SolidWorld Group Spa announced Monday that between April 22 and April 26, it bought back 5,775 of its own shares at an average price of EUR3.130 and worth EUR18,075.75.

Thus, the company holds 113,650 treasury shares, or 0.7 percent of the share capital.

SolidWorld Group is in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR3.16 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

