(Alliance News) - SolidWorld Group Spa has announced that it has set the option ratio of the capital increase involving the issuance of a total of a maximum of 811,250 new ordinary shares at a subscription price of EUR2.80 and for a masismo countervalue of the option offering of EUR2.3 million.

For every 1 ordinary share held, 1 option right will be assigned with the issuance of a total of 15.4 option rights, taking into account the 119,425 treasury shares in the company's portfolio to date and subject to the waiver by the shareholders Prime Srl and Al.ca Srl of 97,940 and 48,970 respectively for a total of 146,910 option rights, necessary to square the transaction.

For every 19 option rights, 1 new ordinary share will be available for subscription.

SolidWorld Group drops 1.2 percent to EUR2.92 per share.

