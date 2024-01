January 10, 2024 at 10:50 am EST

(Alliance News) - SolidWorld Group Spa announced on Wednesday that Marina Sarti, a natural person closely associated with a relevant person, has sold 8,250 shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR4.20 for a total of EUR34,650.

SolidWorld is down 6.0 percent to EUR3.95 per share.

