(Alliance News) - SolidWorld Group Spa announced Monday that its board of directors has approved a share capital increase under option, in execution of the authority granted by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting on April 27, 2023.

The increase, including share premium, will take place by issuing a maximum of 811,250 new ordinary shares at EUR2.8 each and a maximum of EUR2.3 million.

The company specified that the capital increase will be allocated by the company for one part to the expansion of the production space of SolidFactory Srl, a subsidiary specializing in the design and manufacture of entire lines of high-efficiency, state-of-the-art photovoltaic panels, and for another part it will enable the creation of a cellular analysis laboratory, thus allowing the company to no longer turn to external facilities for testing activities.

Controlling shareholders Prime Srl and AL.CA Srl, which can be traced back to Roberto Rizzo, chairman of the board of directors, and Marco Calini, board member, respectively, have notified the company of their commitment to guarantee the subscription of the entirety of any unopted rights remaining after the unopted rights auction has taken place, in proportion to their shareholding in the share capital.

SolidWorld Group closed Monday in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR3.25 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.