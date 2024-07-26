Solidcore Resources plc PK is a Kazakhstan-based company primarily engaged in gold and silver mining operations. The Company supports the entire mining cycle that includes exploration, development, ore mining, logistics, processing, sales and mining closure. It operates through following segments: Kazakhstan, Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Yakutia. The Kazakhstan segment involves in operations in Varvara, Komar and Kyzyl. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Omolon, Dukat and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Amursk POX, Albazino, Svetloye, Veduga, and Kutyn. The Yakutia segment involves in operations in Nezhda and Prognoz. This year the Company re-domiciled from Jersey to Kazakhstan.