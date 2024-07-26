DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST BY CONNECTED PERSON to be filed with AIX, Reporting Entity and AIFC1
1. Details of the Reporting Entity:2
Name
SOLIDCORE RESOURCES PLC
Description and the identifier of the Equity Security or other
"CORE"
Investment
2. Details of the Connected Person:
Name
Maaden International Investment LLC
PO-Box 89
103 North Alkhuwair
Address
Bousher
Muscat Governorate
Sultanate of Oman
3. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")3
Acquiring or ceasing to hold voting Equity Securities carrying more than 5 per cent of the voting rights
attaching to all voting Equity Securities of either the Reporting Entity or a controller of the Reporting En-
tity
Increase or decrease of at least 1 per cent of the level of interest previously reported
X
4.
Date on which the event giving rise to the obligation
25/07/2024
to file a report occurred (DD/MM/YYYY):
5.
Date on which the filing was made DD/MM/YYYY):
25/07/2024
6.
Previous and new level of total interest of the Connected Person:
% of voting rights
Total number of voting
Total number of voting
rights held in issuer
rights of the issuer
Resulting level of interest held
29.7%
140,672,607
473,690,320
Previous level of interest held
23.9%
113,201,189
473,690,320
- AIX Business Rules, MDR 3.3.1 (R), within five (5) Business Days of the occurrence of any of the events
- AIX Business Rules, MDR 3.4 (R). Content of the Report
- AIX Business Rules, MDR 3.3.3 (R). Events that Trigger a Report
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Polymetal International plc published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 12:53:01 UTC.