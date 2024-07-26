DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST BY CONNECTED PERSON to be filed with AIX, Reporting Entity and AIFC1

1. Details of the Reporting Entity:2

Name

SOLIDCORE RESOURCES PLC

Description and the identifier of the Equity Security or other

"CORE"

Investment

2. Details of the Connected Person:

Name

Maaden International Investment LLC

PO-Box 89

103 North Alkhuwair

Address

Bousher

Muscat Governorate

Sultanate of Oman

3. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")3

Acquiring or ceasing to hold voting Equity Securities carrying more than 5 per cent of the voting rights

attaching to all voting Equity Securities of either the Reporting Entity or a controller of the Reporting En-

tity

Increase or decrease of at least 1 per cent of the level of interest previously reported

X

4.

Date on which the event giving rise to the obligation

25/07/2024

to file a report occurred (DD/MM/YYYY):

5.

Date on which the filing was made DD/MM/YYYY):

25/07/2024

6.

Previous and new level of total interest of the Connected Person:

% of voting rights

Total number of voting

Total number of voting

rights held in issuer

rights of the issuer

Resulting level of interest held

29.7%

140,672,607

473,690,320

Previous level of interest held

23.9%

113,201,189

473,690,320

  1. AIX Business Rules, MDR 3.3.1 (R), within five (5) Business Days of the occurrence of any of the events
  2. AIX Business Rules, MDR 3.4 (R). Content of the Report
  3. AIX Business Rules, MDR 3.3.3 (R). Events that Trigger a Report

