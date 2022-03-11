Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Solidwizard Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8416   TW0008416009

SOLIDWIZARD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(8416)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solidwizard Technology : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolved to the distribution of dividends distributed

03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SOLIDWIZARD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/03/11 Time of announcement 17:11:10
Subject 
 Announcement of the Board of
Directors resolved to the distribution of
dividends distributed
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/11
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):8
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):225685680
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Solidwizard Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOLIDWIZARD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
04:26aSOLIDWIZARD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolved to the distributi..
PU
03:46aSOLIDWIZARD TECHNOLOGY : The Reported 2021 Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Statement..
PU
03:46aSOLIDWIZARD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolved to the distributi..
PU
03:46aSOLIDWIZARD TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of passed resolution by Board of Directors
PU
03:46aSOLIDWIZARD TECHNOLOGY : Board of directors passes the resolution of convening the 2022 Re..
PU
2021Solidwizard Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
2021Solidwizard Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
2021Solidwizard Technology Co., Ltd. Declares Dividend Distribution, Payable on August 27, ..
CI
2021Solidwizard Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
2020Solidwizard Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended S..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 290 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net income 2020 281 M 9,91 M 9,91 M
Net cash 2020 711 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 6,09%
Capitalization 3 470 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart SOLIDWIZARD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Solidwizard Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLIDWIZARD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tai Yuan Hsu General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Yueh Mei Chen Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chien Hsing Li Chairman
Sheng Chieh Peng Deputy General Manager
Yu Chun Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLIDWIZARD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.41%122
ADOBE INC.-22.59%207 053
WORKDAY INC.-16.37%57 341
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.28%46 084
DATADOG, INC.-21.31%43 998
AUTODESK, INC.-27.14%43 948