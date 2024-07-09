HIGHLIGHTS
Solis has signed an access agreement with local Carumbraya community at the Cinto Project and initiated systematic mapping and sampling of outcropping copper mineralisation
Surface grab samples from Cinto report assays up to 7.14% Cu with mineralisation mapped over a 200m x 100m area in historical workings associated with significant alteration and structural deformation
Significant structures evident in 100m wide exposed area with abundant copper oxide mineralisation in historical artisanal workings
Positioned on boundary of regional scale transcurrent Incapuquio fault system which forms structural corridor related to massive Toquepala porphyry system 10km to the north-west
Geochemical signature and base metal concentration ratios assayed in very similar ranges to metals content in Toquepala indicating porphyry-style mineralisation1
Drone magnetometer and follow up geological mapping is underway to guide drill permitting
West Leederville, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) ("Solis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities at the Cinto Project Peru. Solis has recently completed a first pass geochemical programme at the Cinto Project and has finalised an access agreement with the local community to fast-track drill exploration at this location.
Executive Director, Matthew Boyes, commented: "We are very pleased to have commenced exploration activities at Cinto, its location and initial geochemical rock chip results are extremely compelling. I am most excited about the geochemical signature we are seeing which demonstrates that copper mineralisation is present with associated metals in very similar corresponding concentrations to the mineralisation present at the massive Toquepala deposit, potentially indicating that the mineralisation at surface is located in close proximity to a large porphyry system.
"I am looking forward to commencing geophysical programmes in conjunction with a detailed mapping programme and applying for permits for the first pass drill programme. Our Peruvian assets have been significantly underexplored for too long. We now have a pipeline of very high-quality drill targets at Ilo Este and Chancho al Palo which are both being permitted for drilling. Cinto is now shaping up to be an equally significant high quality exploration target".
1 FIGMMG-UNMSM Vol 20 Enere-Junio 2017, Diego Cossio Sanchez, Hugo Rivera Mantilla "Caracterizacion Geoquimica delElemento Zinc en la Mina Toquelpala y sus implicaciones en el traamiento metalurgico."
Figure 1: Cinto Project surface grab sample 17142 with visible copper oxides and silicification returned 7.14% Cu (see Appendix 1 for details) 2
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/215766_figure1.jpg
Figure 2: Grab sample 17181 (1.00% Cu) with copper oxides from outcropping historical workings at Cinto Project (see Appendix 1 for details)2
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/215766_figure2.jpg
2 Grab samples give point indications of mineral content only and as such should not be considered representative of continuity of mineralisation or potential tonnage (mass) of mineralised bodies.
Cinto Geology and mineralisation
The Cinto Project is traversed by the transcurrent Incapuqio fault system which is a major regional structure trending N125E (NW-SE) that is at least 400km long and up to 10km wide in places. Late Cretaceous-Early Palaeogene intrusions related to the formation of major porphyries (Cuajone, Quellaveco, Toquepala) were probably favoured by the transcurrent nature of the Incapuquio fault and the zone and its margins form a focus of mining and exploration in southern Peru. The Cinto Project is situated in Toquepala Group volcanic and volcanosedimentary rocks which are coeval (same period) as the intrusives in the area and host the Toquepala porphyry (see Figure 3). The fault is the limit of the Oligocene Moquegua Formation basin to the south-west and conglomerates occur in the southern margin of the project.
Figure 3: Map of Solis' exploration tenements over regional geology of Cinto Project with the major Incapuquio fault and location of Toquepala mine located 10km to the north west.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/215766_figure3.jpg
Local geology of the project is dominated by the Incapuquio fault system in the north-west that juxtaposes Cretaceous batholith rocks to the north against coeval volcanosedimentary shales, lavas and tuffs to the south. Splays and parallel structures cross the permits in the south. A zone of hydrothermal alteration crosses the centre of the permits. In late 2022, Solis carried out Worldview-3 satellite imaging and identified several distinct zones of alteration3. The south of the permits are covered by the edge of the Oligocene basin with shallow to moderate thicknesses of conglomerates. The altered rocks extend beneath this cover and are considered valid exploration targets (see Figure 4).
Figure 4: Cinto Project local surface geology map showing mapped hydrothermal alteration and rock types in proximity of sampling area. Other alteration is derived from Worldview-3 survey.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/215766_figure4.jpg
Initial mapping programs have identified a zone within and bordering the Incapuquio Fault system that shows the presence of abundant copper oxides with artisanal workings (see grab samples in Figures 1 & 2 and Figures 4, 5 & 6 for copper occurrence location).
The zone, approximately 200 x 100m in extent, consists of shales and tuffs with argillic and propylitic alteration showing considerable multi-directional faulting and brecciation with Cu oxides occurring in distinct patches (see Figure 5 for sample results map). Several assays returned copper values greater than 1% and one high grade sample returned 7.14% Cu in a highly mineralised oxide zone. Some mineralised structures are at high angles to a bounding splay of the Incapuquio fault to the north. The nature of the occurrence (mineralisation breccias, abundant copper oxide mineralisation in places) suggests a proximal source. Geochemical results (associated Ag, Au, Mo and zinc) reflect a chemistry similar to the neighbouring Toquepala deposit1. The copper occurrence is being considered as a marker for a potential porphyry style mineralisation in the area.
3 Refer ASX release 31st January 2023.
Figure 5: Grab sample IDs and locations at Cinto Project, shown with large scale regional geology. Detailed geological mapping will now be completed over the entire licence area.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/215766_figure5.jpg
Figure 6: Cinto Project licence areas both under application and granted shown with location of Toquepala mine, owned by Southern Copper Corporation.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/215766_figure6.jpg
The mapping crews are now mobilising to site to systematically cover the entire tenement package and identify areas of highest prospectivity. No geophysical data is available for the project and first-pass drone magnetometry will be carried out to target magnetite occurrences potentially related to porphyry alteration. The thin conglomerate cover in the south of the granted permits will be covered by drone magnetometry as field observations indicate the alteration continues southwards in this area. Follow-up Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysical studies will be carried out over areas of interest to evaluate primary drill targets.
Drill permitting at Ilo Este and Ilo Norte
Both Ilo Este and Ilo Norte (Figure 7) have been recently covered by magnetic and IP surveys that have identified drill targets and drill permitting to test these targets is underway4.
4 Refer ASX release 30thJanuary 2024.
Figure 7: Solis tenements in the prospective coastal belt with existing deposits and regional geology
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/215766_figure7.jpg
Next Steps
Solis is prioritising the advancement of the drill pemitting process in Peru over its Ilo Este, Chancho Al Palo (Ilo Norte) and Cinto Project areas, while continuing to review and advance targeted lithium and copper opportunities in South America.
ENDS
This announcement is authorised by Matthew Boyes, Executive Director of Solis Minerals Ltd.
About Solis Minerals Ltd.
Solis Minerals is an emerging lithium explorer focusing on Latin American critical minerals.
The Company owns a 100% interest or option to acquire 100% interest in the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil, covering 26,100ha.
Brazil is rapidly growing in global importance as an exporter of lithium to supply increasing demand of battery manufacturers. Both projects cover highly prospective, hard-rock lithium ground on which early-stage reconnaissance mapping and sampling have verified. Drilling programmes are either underway or due to commence shortly.
In addition, Solis also holds a 100% interest in 41,400ha of combined licences and applications of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.
APPENDIX 1
Surface Grab Samples at Cinto Project
Grab samples give point indications of mineral content only and as such should not be considered representative of continuity of mineralisation or potential tonnage (mass) of mineralised bodies.
|SAMPLE
|Easting
|Northing
|Cu %
|Au_ppm
|Ag_ppm
|Mo_ppm
|Zn_ppm
|17142
|335107
|8079501
|7.14
|0.12
|8.40
|1
|322
|17148
|335141
|8079516
|3.52
|0.01
|7.70
|1
|379
|17136
|335098
|8079487
|3.23
|0.08
|6.70
|1
|146
|17160
|335548
|8080711
|2.34
|0.30
|46.20
|34
|686
|17164
|335242
|8080500
|1.77
|0.19
|65.70
|11
|277
|17178
|335173
|8079539
|1.00
|0.05
|7.60
|1
|515
|17179
|335145
|8079554
|1.00
|0.02
|6.40
|1
|279
|17181
|335128
|8079541
|1.00
|0.03
|4.90
|1
|41
|17144
|335109
|8079492
|0.99
|0.01
|3.80
|1
|305
|17147
|335122
|8079506
|0.91
|0.02
|4.40
|1
|264
|17145
|335095
|8079506
|0.85
|0.01
|3.00
|1
|120
|17180
|335110
|8079533
|0.81
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|718
|17143
|335105
|8079506
|0.51
|0.01
|8.10
|1
|218
|17120
|335027
|8080868
|0.41
|0.01
|0.80
|2
|51
|17151
|335091
|8079487
|0.15
|0.01
|3.90
|1
|186
|17146
|335095
|8079506
|0.13
|0.01
|3.60
|1
|231
|17119
|336590
|8078888
|0.02
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|102
|17182
|334805
|8079173
|0.01
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|39
|17166
|334797
|8079389
|0.01
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|59
|17155
|334591
|8079724
|0.01
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|19
|17141
|335090
|8079495
|0.01
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|262
|17171
|334875
|8079889
|0.01
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|82
|17133
|334506
|8079718
|0.01
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|45
|17167
|334661
|8079742
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|22
|78
|17172
|334837
|8079859
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|84
|17177
|335220
|8079624
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|3
|71
|17157
|334648
|8079759
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|8
|185
|17134
|334629
|8079544
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|44
|17163
|334998
|8079549
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|163
|17173
|335008
|8079701
|0.00
|0.01
|0.90
|6
|15
|17158
|334833
|8079634
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|35
|17121
|331999
|8078016
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|24
|17175
|335443
|8079648
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|206
|17138
|335342
|8079528
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|2
|53
|17168
|334637
|8079809
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|6
|58
|17156
|334652
|8079756
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|9
|17135
|334936
|8079540
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|2
|44
|17170
|334684
|8079899
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|23
|17137
|335342
|8079530
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|94
|17122
|331991
|8078023
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|39
|17140
|335346
|8079326
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|3
|16
|17174
|335417
|8079579
|0.00
|0.01
|1.00
|1
|43
|17139
|334793
|8078889
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|15
|17176
|335420
|8079657
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|1
|32
|17169
|334642
|8079819
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|13
|7
Table: Table of geochemical assays from first past reconnaissance sampling in and around historical workings at the Cinto Project. Coordinate system WGS 19S.
APPENDIX 2
Mining Concessions table
Westminster Peru SAC‐ Concessions and Applications in Peru as of 2nd May 2024
|36 granted
|Date
|Concession
|Owner
|Status
|Area (Ha)
|22/08/2008
|LATIN ILO ESTE III
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|600
|22/08/2008
|LATIN ILO ESTE I
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|800
|22/08/2008
|LATIN ILO ESTE II
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|900
|11/03/2009
|LATIN ILO NORTE 4
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|11/03/2009
|LATIN ILO NORTE 3
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|13/10/2009
|LATIN ILO NORTE 7
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|13/10/2009
|LATIN ILO NORTE 8
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|13/10/2009
|LATIN ILO NORTE 6
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|700
|1/03/2011
|MADDISON 1
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|1/03/2011
|BRIDGETTE 1
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|1/03/2011
|ESSENDON 26
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|5/03/2014
|LATIN ILO ESTE IX
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|900
|28/01/2021
|CARUCA
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|600
|4/01/2022
|SOLIS06
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|4/01/2022
|SOLIS04
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|400
|4/01/2022
|SOLIS03
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|500
|4/01/2022
|SOLIS05
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|500
|4/01/2022
|SOLIS02A
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|100
|4/01/2022
|SOLIS02
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|200
|16/11/2022
|SOLIS SUR 2
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|900
|16/11/2022
|SOLIS NORTE 1
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|16/11/2022
|SOLIS NORTE 4
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|900
|16/11/2022
|SOLIS NORTE 6
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|16/11/2022
|SOLIS NORTE 2
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|500
|16/11/2022
|SOLIS NORTE 3
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|16/11/2022
|SOLIS NORTE 5
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|16/11/2022
|SOLIS NORTE 7
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|16/11/2022
|SOLIS SUR 3
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|900
|21/02/2023
|SOLIS NORTE 10
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|21/02/2023
|SOLIS NORTE 11
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|400
|21/02/2023
|SOLIS NORTE 8
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|21/02/2023
|SOLIS NORTE 12
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|21/02/2023
|SOLIS KELLY 01
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|21/02/2023
|SOLIS KELLY 02
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|22/06/2023
|SOLIS NORTE 15
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|800
|22/06/2023
|SOLIS NORTE 13
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Granted
|1000
|29600
|7 applications
|4/01/2022
|SOLIS07
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|300
|4/01/2022
|SOLIS07A
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|200
|21/02/2023
|SOLIS NORTE 9
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|1000
|22/06/2023
|SOLIS NORTE 14
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|900
|22/06/2023
|SOLIS NORTE 16
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|1000
|2/10/2023
|SOLIS ILO ESTE I
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|400
|14/12/2023
|SOLIS ILO ESTE II
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|1000
|4800
|7 new applications May 2nd 2024
|2/05/2024
|SOLIS NORTE 18
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|1000
|2/05/2024
|SOLIS NORTE 19
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|1000
|2/05/2024
|SOLIS NORTE 20
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|1000
|2/05/2024
|SOLIS NORTE 21
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|1000
|2/05/2024
|SOLIS NORTE 22
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|1000
|2/05/2024
|SOLIS NORTE 17
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|1000
|2/05/2024
|SOLIS NORTE 23
|WESTMINSTER PERU S.A.C.
|Application
|1000
|7000
|Hectares
|Total titles
|54
|41400
|Granted
|37
|29600
|In Application
|17
|11800
APPENDIX 3
