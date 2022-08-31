Solis Minerals : Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended May 31, 2022
SOLIS MINERALS LTD.
(FORMERLY WESTMINSTER
RESOURCES LTD.)
(An Exploration Stage Company)
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
For the Year Ended May 31, 2022
SOLIS MINERALS LTD. (An Exploration Stage Company)
Management's Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights
For the year ended May 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this MD&A, including any information as to our future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the currency markets; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold or other commodities; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and in other countries; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, us; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations; litigation; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; and contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this MD&A are qualified by these cautionary statements.
We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
SOLIS MINERALS LTD. (An Exploration Stage Company)
Management's Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights
For the year ended May 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
1.1 Date
The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), which is dated August 29, 2022, the Company had $3,570,301 in cash (2021 - $2,548,807) and working capital of $2,740,156 (2021 - $2,106,867).
1.2.3 Outlook and Recent Exploration Activity
For the year ended May 31, 2022, the Company's focus has been completing the acquisition of Mostazal in Chile, and initiating exploration on the project, including drilling; continuing the development of its projects in Peru; continuing its review of other mineral projects that may fit within the Company's portfolio; and investigating the potential sourcing of other additional funding and/or pursuing industry partnerships. The following information presents details on the Company's properties and recent exploration and evaluation activities in Peru and Chile.
SOLIS MINERALS LTD. (An Exploration Stage Company)
Management's Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights
For the year ended May 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Exploration Highlights
Ilo Norte (Peru)
The Ilo Norte Project in southern Peru is an Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) exploration target with significant potential. Work to date has concentrated on a relatively small portion of the prospective part of the lease holding. Remote sensing and in-field mapping has demonstrated that a silica and potassic alteration halo that exists at the known mineralisation extends across the entire property. The initial recommendation is to complete a 3D induced polarisation survey, once all the data is centralised and complied.
Ilo Este (Peru)
Ilo Este, also in southern Peru, is a copper-gold porphyry deposit that has been eroded down to the mid- level of the system. There remains the potential to discover mineralisation within the remnants of the porphyry that has been the focus of the majority of work thus far, and for other centres to be discovered within the lease holding to the north and also on the southern side of the Chololo fault. The initial recommendation, after data centralisation and compilation, is for alteration logging of core and rock chips, along with an extension of the magnetic survey, geological mapping and geochemical survey to the north side of the river.
Mostazal (Chile)
The Mostazal project is located in Atacama region of Chile, 80 kilometres northeast of Copiapo. The Atacama Desert is among the richest copper regions on earth, hosting some of the world's most significant porphyry copper deposits. The property is situated within the 500-kilometre long, north-south trending Domeyko Fault System, the major structural control for the majority of Chile's largest copper mines including Escondida (BHP, Rio Tinto), Chuquicamata and the El Salvador mine (Codelco). The El Salvador porphyry deposit is located 40-kilometres north of Mostazal, at a similar elevation and longitude.
Qualified Person
Technical information in this MD&A has been reviewed and approved by Fred Tejada, P. Geo (30021), a qualified person and a consultant to the Company as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
1.3 Selected Annual Financial Information
The following table presents selected financial information for the last three fiscal years ended May 31, 2021, 2021, and 2020.
2022
2021
2020
Net and comprehensive loss
$
(3,118,728)
$
(184,973)
$
(491,615)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.07)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.05)
Total assets
$
7,102,005
$
6,160,188
$
3,507,616
During the year ended May 31, 2022, net loss increased to $3,118,728 compared to $184,973 for the year ended May 31, 2021. The increase was a result of write-off of exploration and evaluation assets of $1,892,172.
During the year ended May 31, 2021, net loss decreased to $184,973 compared to $491,615 for the year ended May 31, 2020. The decrease was a result of settlement of accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $1,018,161 (2020 - $Nil) through the issuance of common shares valued at $407,265 (2020 - $Nil), for a gain of $610,896 (2020 - $Nil) on the settlement of debt. The Company also recorded share-based compensation of $322,100 (2020 - $Nil) related to stock options granted to directors and consultants during the year. Total assets for the year ended May 31, 2021, increased to $6,160,188 compared to $3,507,616 for the year ended May 31, 2020. The increase was due to proceeds received from the completion of a non- brokered private placement near year end and outstanding receivable from Jaxon Mining Inc. for shared office space and administrative expenses (note 1.9).
SOLIS MINERALS LTD. (An Exploration Stage Company)
Management's Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights
For the year ended May 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
1.4 Summary of Quarterly Results
The following table sets out certain unaudited financial information of the Company for each of the last eight quarters, beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2020. This financial information has been prepared in accordance International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting using accounting policies consistent with IFRS issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
Quarterly results are highly variable for exploration companies depending, in particular, on whether the Company has any property write-downs,share-based payments expenses and gain or losses resulting from foreign exchange.
Fully diluted
income
Income (loss)
(loss) per
per quarter
share
Jun. 1, 2020 - Aug. 31, 2020
$
(99,010)
$
(0.01)
Sept. 1, 2020 - Nov. 30, 2020
$
491,480
$
0.04
Dec. 1, 2020 - Feb. 28, 2021
$
(327,690)
$
(0.01)
Mar. 1, 2021 - May 31, 2021
$
(249,753)
$
(0.01)
Jun. 1, 2021 - Aug. 31, 2021
$
(712,391)
$
(0.02)
Sept. 1, 2021 - Nov. 30, 2021
$
(449,064)
$
(0.01)
Dec. 1, 2021 - Feb. 28, 2022
$
(538,336)
$
(0.01)
Mar. 1, 2022 - May 31, 2022
$
(1,418,937)
$
(0.02)
During the three month period ended May 31, 2022, the Company incurred a loss of $1,418,937 which was primarily attributable to write-off of exploration and evaluation assets of $1,892,172.
During the three month period ended February 28, 2022, the Company incurred a loss of $538,336 which was primarily attributable to timing of legal bills related to the initial public offering ("IPO"), increased consulting fees related to monthly directors fees and increased marketing related to increase brand awareness during the quarter.
During the three month period ended November 30, 2021, the Company incurred a loss of $449,654 which was primarily attributable to accounting, audit and legal costs of $206,499 relating primarily to IPO and consulting fees of $105,007.
During the three month period ended August 31, 2021, the Company incurred a loss of $712,391 which was primarily attributable to accounting, audit and legal costs of $254,085, and share-based compensation of $253,300.
During the three month period ended November 30, 2020, the Company incurred an income of $491,480 which was primarily attributable to gain on settlement of accounts payables and accrued liabilities of $610,896.
