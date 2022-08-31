Solis Minerals : Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended May 31, 2022

SOLIS MINERALS LTD. (An Exploration Stage Company)

Management's Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

For the year ended May 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Exploration Highlights

Ilo Norte (Peru)

The Ilo Norte Project in southern Peru is an Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) exploration target with significant potential. Work to date has concentrated on a relatively small portion of the prospective part of the lease holding. Remote sensing and in-field mapping has demonstrated that a silica and potassic alteration halo that exists at the known mineralisation extends across the entire property. The initial recommendation is to complete a 3D induced polarisation survey, once all the data is centralised and complied.

Ilo Este (Peru)

Ilo Este, also in southern Peru, is a copper-gold porphyry deposit that has been eroded down to the mid- level of the system. There remains the potential to discover mineralisation within the remnants of the porphyry that has been the focus of the majority of work thus far, and for other centres to be discovered within the lease holding to the north and also on the southern side of the Chololo fault. The initial recommendation, after data centralisation and compilation, is for alteration logging of core and rock chips, along with an extension of the magnetic survey, geological mapping and geochemical survey to the north side of the river.

Mostazal (Chile)

The Mostazal project is located in Atacama region of Chile, 80 kilometres northeast of Copiapo. The Atacama Desert is among the richest copper regions on earth, hosting some of the world's most significant porphyry copper deposits. The property is situated within the 500-kilometre long, north-south trending Domeyko Fault System, the major structural control for the majority of Chile's largest copper mines including Escondida (BHP, Rio Tinto), Chuquicamata and the El Salvador mine (Codelco). The El Salvador porphyry deposit is located 40-kilometres north of Mostazal, at a similar elevation and longitude.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this MD&A has been reviewed and approved by Fred Tejada, P. Geo (30021), a qualified person and a consultant to the Company as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

1.3 Selected Annual Financial Information

The following table presents selected financial information for the last three fiscal years ended May 31, 2021, 2021, and 2020.

2022 2021 2020 Net and comprehensive loss $ (3,118,728) $ (184,973) $ (491,615) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.07) $ (0.01) $ (0.05) Total assets $ 7,102,005 $ 6,160,188 $ 3,507,616

During the year ended May 31, 2022, net loss increased to $3,118,728 compared to $184,973 for the year ended May 31, 2021. The increase was a result of write-off of exploration and evaluation assets of $1,892,172.

During the year ended May 31, 2021, net loss decreased to $184,973 compared to $491,615 for the year ended May 31, 2020. The decrease was a result of settlement of accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $1,018,161 (2020 - $Nil) through the issuance of common shares valued at $407,265 (2020 - $Nil), for a gain of $610,896 (2020 - $Nil) on the settlement of debt. The Company also recorded share-based compensation of $322,100 (2020 - $Nil) related to stock options granted to directors and consultants during the year. Total assets for the year ended May 31, 2021, increased to $6,160,188 compared to $3,507,616 for the year ended May 31, 2020. The increase was due to proceeds received from the completion of a non- brokered private placement near year end and outstanding receivable from Jaxon Mining Inc. for shared office space and administrative expenses (note 1.9).