Solis Minerals : Quarterly Update Report - 28 February 2022

Commencement of the Company's maiden diamond drilling program at the Mostazal Copper Project in Chile, one of the largest copper producing nations in the world.

Completion of capital raising for a total of A$5.5 million through the issue of 27,500,000 Chess Depository Interests ("CDIs") at A$0.20.

Successful listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) following its very well-supported IPO.

Cash at end of the February quarter of A$5.47m.

Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM, TSXV: SLMN, FSE: 08W) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") wishes to provide shareholders with its quarterly report for the three-month period ended 28 February 2022 ("the Quarter").

Mostazal Copper Project Summary

Diamond drilling commenced in late January 2022 at the Company's Mostazal Copper Project, located in the third region of Chile (Figure 1). The drilling program comprised of four holes for an estimated 2,000 metres of drilling targeting both porphyry and manto-style copper mineralisation as well as the interpreted feeder system (porphyry) structures at depth.

Initial observations of drill core from the first three holes completed (MODD001- MODD003), (Figure 2) revealed widespread copper sulphide mineralisation, comprising several mineralised zones from surface consisting of chalcocite+/-bornite occurring as amygdales, fracture fillings or in veinlets (with quartz-epidote-chlorite-calcite) and/or chalcopyrite (refer to ASX announcements dated 8 February 2022 and 24 February 2022).

Logging of the Company's fourth diamond hole (MODD004) indicates that the hole has intersected mainly porphyritic amygdaloidal and andesitic volcanic rocks, lesser volcanic breccia and aphanitic andesite to the bottom of the hole. Core logging highlighted widespread sulphide mineralisation from traces to +1% sulphides observed from the surface to the bottom of the hole. The sulphide minerals observed include chalcopyrite, bornite, primary chalcocite and lesser pyrite (refer to ASX announcement dated 7 April 2022).

Detailed logging of MODD001 indicates successful intersection of the targeted "manto" type copper mineralisation from the surface with disseminated sulphides (Figure 3) logged extending from surface to the end of the hole (362m) and from surface to at least 444m depth in MODD002. Individual "mantos" are less than 2m thick and encountered in stacked packages that may reach approximately 10m in thickness.

Hole MODD003, a deep vertical hole (drilled to 528m) to the southeast of the previous two holes drilled by the Company, was designed to test a broad IP geophysical target which the

Company has interpreted to represent a potential feeder system for the widespread near surface manto copper mineralisation.

Figure 1: Mostazal Copper Project location - Region III, Chile

Figure 2: Mostazal Copper Project - Solis Minerals Ltd. diamond drill hole location plan

Hole From To Interval Cu MODD001 10 40 30 0.12 Including: 30 40 10 0.17 136 138 2 0.76 258 260 2 0.11 304 306 2 0.26 MODD002 148 150 2 0.25 218 222 4 1.06 240 256 16 0.32 Including: 244 246 2 0.68 292 294 2 0.16 328 332 4 0.13 342 358 16 0.11 378 380 2 0.11 446 448 2 0.48 470 474 4 0.52

Figure 3: Mostazal Copper Project - diamond drill core from MODD001, showing altered porphyritic andesite host rock with disseminated and clotty sulphide mineralisation, including pyrite and chalcopyrite (copper sulphide)

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on 28 April 2022, the Company announced that results have been received from the first two holes completed at the Mostazal Copper Project, (refer to ASX announcements dated 28 April 2022).

Results from sampling of holes MODD001 and MODD002, confirmed the presence of broadly anomalous copper mineralisation across both holes, with intersections including:

Table 1: Mostazal Copper Project - significant copper intersections (nominal >0.1% Cu)1

1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 28 April 2022 for full details and associated JORC tables

Holes MODD001 and MODD002 aimed to test the southern and down-dip extensions respectively, of a near surface copper manto system (refer to ASX announcement dated 28 April for drill collar location details). Drilling showed an extensively altered system characterised by chlorite + epidote + albite +/- hematite, with copper mineralisation represented by chalcopyrite, bornite and primary chalcocite sulphides.

The Company is undertaking detailed geological and structural mapping at Mostazal to assist in the interpretation of these initial results, with initial observations indicating a large asymmetrical anticline with an NNW-SSE trending axis, plunging due south.

A second-order system has also been mapped at Mostazal, defined by a series of NNW-SSE faults and veins, which section the large structure mainly along its axis and in the west limb. A third system has also been identified, comprising a series of WNW-SSE dextral faults.

Results from sampling for drill holes MODD003 and MODD004 are yet to be received from the laboratory.

Corporate

On the 24 December 2021, the Company announced its successful listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) following its very well-supported IPO.

The Company raised a total of A$5.5 million through the issue of 27,500,000 Chess Depository Interests ("CDIs") at A$0.20, with one attaching option for every two shares subscribed in the IPO with an exercise price of AUD$0.30 for a period of two-years from the date of issue.

At the end of the quarter the Company had a closing cash balance of A$5.47m.

About Solis Minerals

Solis Minerals is a Latin American-focused mining exploration company. The Company is earning into a 100% in the Mostazal Copper Project in Chile's Atacama Desert, one of the world's premier copper production jurisdictions. The Company also holds a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

This Announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Solis Minerals.

For further information please contact:

