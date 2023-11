The Board of Directors of Solitaire Machine Tools Limited in their Meeting held on 9th November, 2023 have appointed Ms. Krishna Tejashkumar Naik (ACS: 45523) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and further as Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f. 10th November, 2023. She is as Associate Member of ICSI, having Membership No. A45523.

She is having seven years of experience in Secretarial and Compliance Department. Besides being Company Secretary, she is holding a Degree of B.Com.