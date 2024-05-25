May 25, 2024 at 05:05 am EDT

Solitaire Machine Tools Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 66.16 million compared to INR 81.44 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 67.3 million compared to INR 82.51 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 6.66 million compared to INR 6.43 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.47 compared to INR 1.42 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.47 compared to INR 1.42 a year ago.