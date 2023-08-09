UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGECOMMISSION
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
SOLITARIO RESOURCES CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars,
June 30,
December 31,
except share and per share amounts)
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
496
$
316
Short-term investments
2,077
3,951
Investments in marketable equity securities, at fair value
1,051
949
Prepaid expenses and other
366
38
Total current assets
3,990
5,254
Mineral properties
16,646
16,646
Other assets
199
134
Total assets
$
20,835
$
22,034
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
235
$
228
Kinross call option
8
-
Operating lease liability
31
35
Total current liabilities
274
263
Long-term liabilities
Operating lease liability - Long-term
70
-
Asset retirement obligation - Lik
125
125
Total long-term liabilities
195
125
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares (none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022)
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 100,000,000 shares (64,851,373 and 64,801,373 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and
December 31, 2022)
649
648
Additional paid-in capital
75,025
74,886
Accumulated deficit
(55,308)
(53,888)
Total shareholders' equity
20,366
21,646
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
20,835
$
22,034
See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
SOLITARIO RESOURCES CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Sixmonths ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
June 30
June 30
Costs, expenses and other:
2023
2022
2023
2022
Exploration expense
$
555
$
951
$
830
$
1,177
Depreciation
6
8
12
16
General and administrative
315
277
791
664
Total costs, expenses and other
876
1,236
1,633
1,857
Other (loss) income
Interest and dividend income
26
41
53
68
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments
23
(3)
23
(4)
(Loss) gain on sale of marketable equity securities
-
(78)
-
(159)
Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments
14
(47)
35
(98)
Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities
(227)
(368)
102
(155)
Total other (loss) income
(164)
(455)
213
(348)
Net (loss) income
$
(1,040)
$
(1,691)
$
(1,420)
$
(2,205)
(Loss) income per common share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
64,807
64,769
64,804
63,748
See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
SOLITARIO RESOURCES CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Sixmonths ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
2023
June 30,
2022
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(1,420)
$
(2,205)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
12
16
Amortization of right of use lease asset
20
20
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable equity securities
(102)
155
Unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments
(35)
98
Employee stock option expense
126
26
Loss on sale of marketable equity securities
-
159
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments
(23)
3
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Prepaid expenses and other
(328)
222
Accounts payable and other liabilities
(15)
234
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,765)
(1,272)
Investing activities:
Sale (purchase) of short-term investments, net
1,909
(881)
Purchase of mineral property
-
(10)
Purchase of other assets - net
(9)
(49)
Cash from sale of marketable equity securities
-
53
Sale of derivative instruments - net
31
-
Net cash provided (used in) by investing activities
1,931
(887)
Financing activities:
Issuance of common stock - net of issuing costs
-
2,023
Stock options exercised for cash
14
20
Net cash provided by financing activities
14
2,043
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
180
(116)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
316
462
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
496
$
346
Supplemental Cash Flowinformation:
Acquisition of right to use asset
$
87
$
-
See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
