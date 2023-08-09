UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGECOMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLYREPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THESECURITIES EXCHANGEACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THESECURITIES EXCHANGEACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission File Number. 001-39278

SOLITARIO RESOURCES CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Colorado

84-1285791

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

4251 Kipling St. Suite 390, Wheat Ridge, CO

80033

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(303) 534-1030

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Solitario Zinc Corp.

(Former name, former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol

Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered

Common Stock, $0.01 par value

XPL

NYSE American

Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every

Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes

NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging Growth Company

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

YES

NO

There were 69,518,040 shares of $0.01 par value common stock outstanding as of August 8, 2023.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page

Item 1

Financial Statements

3

Item 2

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

14

Item 3

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

22

Item 4

Controls and Procedures

23

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1

Legal Proceedings

24

Item 1A

Risk Factors

24

Item 2

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

24

Item 3

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

24

Item 4

Mine Safety Disclosures

24

Item 5

Other Information

24

Item 6

Exhibits

24

SIGNATURES

25

2

Table of Contents

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

SOLITARIO RESOURCES CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars,

June 30,

December 31,

except share and per share amounts)

2023

2022

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

496

$

316

Short-term investments

2,077

3,951

Investments in marketable equity securities, at fair value

1,051

949

Prepaid expenses and other

366

38

Total current assets

3,990

5,254

Mineral properties

16,646

16,646

Other assets

199

134

Total assets

$

20,835

$

22,034

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

235

$

228

Kinross call option

8

-

Operating lease liability

31

35

Total current liabilities

274

263

Long-term liabilities

Operating lease liability - Long-term

70

-

Asset retirement obligation - Lik

125

125

Total long-term liabilities

195

125

Commitments and contingencies

Equity:

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares (none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022)

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 100,000,000 shares (64,851,373 and 64,801,373 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022)

649

648

Additional paid-in capital

75,025

74,886

Accumulated deficit

(55,308)

(53,888)

Total shareholders' equity

20,366

21,646

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

20,835

$

22,034

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3

Table of Contents

SOLITARIO RESOURCES CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Sixmonths ended

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

June 30

June 30

Costs, expenses and other:

2023

2022

2023

2022

Exploration expense

$

555

$

951

$

830

$

1,177

Depreciation

6

8

12

16

General and administrative

315

277

791

664

Total costs, expenses and other

876

1,236

1,633

1,857

Other (loss) income

Interest and dividend income

26

41

53

68

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments

23

(3)

23

(4)

(Loss) gain on sale of marketable equity securities

-

(78)

-

(159)

Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments

14

(47)

35

(98)

Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities

(227)

(368)

102

(155)

Total other (loss) income

(164)

(455)

213

(348)

Net (loss) income

$

(1,040)

$

(1,691)

$

(1,420)

$

(2,205)

(Loss) income per common share:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

64,807

64,769

64,804

63,748

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

4

Table of Contents

SOLITARIO RESOURCES CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Sixmonths ended

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

2023

June 30,

2022

Operating activities:

Net loss

$

(1,420)

$

(2,205)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation

12

16

Amortization of right of use lease asset

20

20

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable equity securities

(102)

155

Unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments

(35)

98

Employee stock option expense

126

26

Loss on sale of marketable equity securities

-

159

(Gain) loss on derivative instruments

(23)

3

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Prepaid expenses and other

(328)

222

Accounts payable and other liabilities

(15)

234

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,765)

(1,272)

Investing activities:

Sale (purchase) of short-term investments, net

1,909

(881)

Purchase of mineral property

-

(10)

Purchase of other assets - net

(9)

(49)

Cash from sale of marketable equity securities

-

53

Sale of derivative instruments - net

31

-

Net cash provided (used in) by investing activities

1,931

(887)

Financing activities:

Issuance of common stock - net of issuing costs

-

2,023

Stock options exercised for cash

14

20

Net cash provided by financing activities

14

2,043

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

180

(116)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

316

462

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

496

$

346

Supplemental Cash Flowinformation:

Acquisition of right to use asset

$

87

$

-

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

5

