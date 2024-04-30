Solitario Receives Positive Decision Notice on its Golden Crest Gold Project

From the United State Forest Service

DENVER, CO - April 24, 2024 - Solitario Resources Corp. ("Solitario" or the "Company") (NYSE American: XPL; TSX: SLR) is pleased to report that the United States Forest Service ("USFS") today has issued a Decision Notice ("DN") and Finding of No Significant Impact ("FONSI") under the provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act for Solitario's proposed drilling program on its Golden Crest project in South Dakota. With this positive decision, the Company plans to move forward with its drilling plans to test a number of high-quality gold targets beginning in June.

Chris Herald, President and CEO of Solitario, stated, "I am extremely pleased that the USFS has determined that our low-impactdrilling plan will result in no significant environmental impacts, based on an intensive two-yearstudy. I want to commend both Solitario's staff for the development of this plan and the USFS for their thorough analysis, input and review, as part of an inclusive process that safeguards environmental protection for all interested parties.

There has been a lot of misinformation in the local public domain about mineral exploration, and we are extremely confident that we will be able to demonstrate that mineral exploration continues to be an environmentally safe and economically important activity on multiple-use public lands. We are excited to be moving ahead with our drilling program and look forward to advancing this project in the future."

Several administrative steps remain before drilling begins, but the DN is the most important decision of the USFS as it pertains to Solitario's Golden Crest Plan of Operations.

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on high-qualityTier-1 gold and zinc exploration projects. In addition to its South Dakota property holdings, Solitario holds a 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources 61%) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. At Florida Canyon, Solitario is carried to production through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.3% (excluding options) of the Company's 81.3 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$9.8 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com.

Solitario has a long history of committed Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize ESG issues are also important to investors, employees, and all stakeholders, including the communities in which we work. We are committed to conducting our business in a manner that supports positive environmental and social initiatives