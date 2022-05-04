Solitario Zinc : 2022 1st Quarter – PDF

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

Current liabilities: Accounts payable Operating lease liability Total current liabilities Long-term liabilities Asset retirement obligation - Lik Operating lease liability Total long-term liabilities Commitments and contingencies Equity: Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares (none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 100,000,000 shares (64,760,123 and 62,036,399 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit Total shareholders' equity Total liabilities and shareholders' equity See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, March 31, except share and per share amounts) 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 345 Short-term investments 6,614 Investments in marketable equity securities, at fair value 1,413 Prepaid expenses and other 317 Total current assets 8,689 Mineral properties 16,316 16,306 Other assets 136 154 Total assets $25,141 $23,619 $230 $239 37 37 267 276 125 125 25 35 150 160 - - 648 620 74,550 72,523 (50,474) (49,960) 24,724 23,183 $25,141 $23,619 December 31, 2021

AssetsLiabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 462

5,087

1,307

303

7,159

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Costs, expenses and other:

Three months ended

March 31 2022 2021

Exploration expense 226 147 Depreciation 8 5 General and administrative 387 280 Total costs, expenses and other 621 432 Other (loss) income Interest and dividend income 27 31 Other income - 10 Loss on derivative instruments (1) (3) (Loss) gain on sale of marketable equity securities (81) 13 Unrealized loss on short-term investments (51) (25) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities 213 (122) Total other loss 107 (96) Net loss Loss per common share: Basic and diluted Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 4 $

$

$ (514) $ (528) $(0.01) $(0.01) 62,728 58,254

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

March 31,