Solitario Zinc : 2022 1st Quarter – PDF

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
(Mark One)
[X] QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended
March 31, 2022
OR
[ ] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from
toCommission File Number. 001-39278
SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
Colorado
|
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
|
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.
|
4251 Kipling St. Suite 390, Wheat Ridge, CO
|
80033
|
(Address of principal executive offices)
|
(Zip Code)
|
(303) 534-1030
|
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
84-1285791
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of Each Class
|
Trading Symbol
|
Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
|
Common Stock, $0.01 par value
|
XPL
|
NYSE American
Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.
YES
NO
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files).
YES
NO
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
|
Large accelerated
|
Smaller reporting
|
Emerging Growth
|
filer
|
company
|
Company
Accelerated filer
Non-accelerated filer
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).
YES
NO
There were 64,768,873 shares of $0.01 par value common stock outstanding as of May 4, 2022.
TABLE OF CONTENTSPART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Page
Item 1 Financial Statements 3
Item 2 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations 14
Item 3 Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 20
Item 4 Controls and Procedures 20
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
|
Item 1
|
Legal Proceedings
|
20
|
Item 1A
|
Risk Factors
|
20
|
Item 2
|
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
|
20
|
Item 3
|
Defaults Upon Senior Securities
|
20
|
Item 4
|
Mine Safety Disclosures
|
20
|
Item 5
|
Other Information
|
20
|
Item 6
|
Exhibits
|
21
|
21
SIGNATURES
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
Operating lease liability
|
Total current liabilities
|
Long-term liabilities
|
Asset retirement obligation - Lik
|
Operating lease liability
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Equity:
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000
|
shares (none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and
|
December 31, 2021)
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 100,000,000 shares
|
(64,760,123 and 62,036,399 shares, respectively, issued
|
and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
Accumulated deficit
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
3
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars,
|
March 31,
|
except share and per share amounts)
|
2022
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 345
|
Short-term investments
|
6,614
|
Investments in marketable equity securities, at fair value
|
1,413
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
317
|
Total current assets
|
8,689
|
Mineral properties
|
16,316
|
16,306
|
Other assets
|
136
|
154
|
Total assets
|
$25,141
|
$23,619
|
$230
|
$239
|
37
|
37
|
267
|
276
|
125
|
125
|
25
|
35
|
150
|
160
|
-
|
-
|
648
|
620
|
74,550
|
72,523
|
(50,474)
|
(49,960)
|
24,724
|
23,183
|
$25,141
|
$23,619
December 31, 2021
AssetsLiabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 462
5,087
1,307
303
7,159
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
Costs, expenses and other:
Three months ended
March 31 2022 2021
|
Exploration expense
|
226
|
147
|
Depreciation
|
8
|
5
|
General and administrative
|
387
|
280
|
Total costs, expenses and other
|
621
|
432
|
Other (loss) income
|
Interest and dividend income
|
27
|
31
|
Other income
|
-
|
10
|
Loss on derivative instruments
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
(Loss) gain on sale of marketable equity securities
|
(81)
|
13
|
Unrealized loss on short-term investments
|
(51)
|
(25)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities
|
213
|
(122)
|
Total other loss
|
107
|
(96)
|
Net loss
|
Loss per common share:
|
Basic and diluted
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic and diluted
|
See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
4
$
$
|
$ (514)
|
$ (528)
|
$(0.01)
|
$(0.01)
|
62,728
|
58,254
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$(514)
|
$(528)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation
|
8
|
5
|
Amortization of right of use lease asset
|
10
|
10
|
Unrealized (gain) loss of marketable equity securities
|
(213)
|
122
|
Unrealized loss on short-term investments
|
51
|
25
|
Employee stock option expense
|
13
|
28
|
Loss (gain) on sale of marketable equity securities
|
81
|
(13)
|
Loss on derivative instruments
|
1
|
3
|
Other income PPP loan forgiveness
|
-
|
(10)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(14)
|
2
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
(20)
|
(26)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(597)
|
(382)
|
Investing activities:
|
(Purchase) sale of short-term investments, net
|
(1,578)
|
938
|
Cash from sale of marketable equity securities
|
26
|
78
|
Purchase of mineral properties
|
(10)
|
-
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
(1,562)
|
1,016
|
Financing activities:
|
Issuance of common stock, net
|
2,023
|
98
|
Stock options exercised
|
19
|
67
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
2,042
|
165
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(117)
|
799
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
462
|
605
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$345
|
$1,404
|
See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.