    XPL   US8342EP1070

SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.

(XPL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 03:59:59 pm EDT
0.7123 USD   +0.32%
05:54pSOLITARIO ZINC : 2022 1st Quarter – PDF
PU
11:38aSOLITARIO ZINC CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/29SOLITARIO ZINC : 2022 Proxy Card
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solitario Zinc : 2022 1st Quarter – PDF

05/04/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

[X] QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended

March 31, 2022

OR

[ ] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

toCommission File Number. 001-39278

SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Colorado

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.

4251 Kipling St. Suite 390, Wheat Ridge, CO

80033

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(303) 534-1030

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

84-1285791

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol

Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered

Common Stock, $0.01 par value

XPL

NYSE American

Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

YES

NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files).

YES

NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated

Smaller reporting

Emerging Growth

filer

company

Company

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

YES

NO

There were 64,768,873 shares of $0.01 par value common stock outstanding as of May 4, 2022.

TABLE OF CONTENTSPART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page

Item 1 Financial Statements 3

Item 2 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial

Condition and Results of Operations 14

Item 3 Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 20

Item 4 Controls and Procedures 20

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1

Legal Proceedings

20

Item 1A

Risk Factors

20

Item 2

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

20

Item 3

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

20

Item 4

Mine Safety Disclosures

20

Item 5

Other Information

20

Item 6

Exhibits

21

21

SIGNATURES

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

Operating lease liability

Total current liabilities

Long-term liabilities

Asset retirement obligation - Lik

Operating lease liability

Total long-term liabilities

Commitments and contingencies

Equity:

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000

shares (none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021)

Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 100,000,000 shares

(64,760,123 and 62,036,399 shares, respectively, issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021)

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated deficit

Total shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3

(in thousands of U.S. dollars,

March 31,

except share and per share amounts)

2022

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 345

Short-term investments

6,614

Investments in marketable equity securities, at fair value

1,413

Prepaid expenses and other

317

Total current assets

8,689

Mineral properties

16,316

16,306

Other assets

136

154

Total assets

$25,141

$23,619

$230

$239

37

37

267

276

125

125

25

35

150

160

-

-

648

620

74,550

72,523

(50,474)

(49,960)

24,724

23,183

$25,141

$23,619

December 31, 2021

AssetsLiabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 462

5,087

1,307

303

7,159

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Costs, expenses and other:

Three months ended

March 31 2022 2021

Exploration expense

226

147

Depreciation

8

5

General and administrative

387

280

Total costs, expenses and other

621

432

Other (loss) income

Interest and dividend income

27

31

Other income

-

10

Loss on derivative instruments

(1)

(3)

(Loss) gain on sale of marketable equity securities

(81)

13

Unrealized loss on short-term investments

(51)

(25)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities

213

(122)

Total other loss

107

(96)

Net loss

Loss per common share:

Basic and diluted

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

4

$

$

$ (514)

$ (528)

$(0.01)

$(0.01)

62,728

58,254

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

March 31,

2022

2021

Operating activities:

Net loss

$(514)

$(528)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation

8

5

Amortization of right of use lease asset

10

10

Unrealized (gain) loss of marketable equity securities

(213)

122

Unrealized loss on short-term investments

51

25

Employee stock option expense

13

28

Loss (gain) on sale of marketable equity securities

81

(13)

Loss on derivative instruments

1

3

Other income PPP loan forgiveness

-

(10)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(14)

2

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

(20)

(26)

Net cash used in operating activities

(597)

(382)

Investing activities:

(Purchase) sale of short-term investments, net

(1,578)

938

Cash from sale of marketable equity securities

26

78

Purchase of mineral properties

(10)

-

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(1,562)

1,016

Financing activities:

Issuance of common stock, net

2,023

98

Stock options exercised

19

67

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,042

165

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(117)

799

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

462

605

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$345

$1,404

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Solitario Zinc Corp. published this content on 04 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2022 21:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
