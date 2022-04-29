Log in
Solitario Zinc : 2022 Notice and Access Information

04/29/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
Have questions about this notice? Call the Toll Free Number below or scan the QR code to ﬁnd out more.

Toll Free 1-866-964-0492

www.computershare.com/

noticeandaccess

Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials for SOLITARIO ZINC CORP. Annual Meeting

Meeting Date and Location:

When: June 21, 2022 11:00 am (Mountain Time)

Where:

4251 Kipling Street, Suite 390, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

You are receiving this notice to advise that the proxy materials for the above noted securityholders' meeting are available on the Internet. This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. We remind you to access and review all of the important information contained in the information circular and other proxy materials before voting.

The information circular and other relevant materials are available at:

www.envisionreports.com/SLRQ2022

OR

www.sedar.com

How to Obtain Paper Copies of the Proxy Materials

Securityholders may request to receive paper copies of the current meeting materials by mail at no cost. Requests for paper copies may be made using your Control Number as it appears on your enclosed Voting Instruction Form or Proxy. To ensure you receive the materials in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, all requests must be received no later than June 10, 2022. If you do request the current materials, please note that another Voting Instruction Form/Proxy will not be sent; please retain your current one for voting purposes.

For Holders with a 15 digit Control Number:

Request materials by calling Toll Free, within North America - 1-866-962-0498 or direct, from Outside of North America - (514) 982-8716 and entering your control number as indicated on your Voting Instruction Form or Proxy.

To obtain paper copies of the materials after the meeting date, please contact 1-800-229-6827.

For Holders with a 16 digit Control Number:

Request materials by calling Toll Free, within North America - 1-877-907-7643 or direct, from Outside of North America - (905) 507-5450 and entering your control number as indicated on your Voting Instruction Form.

To obtain paper copies of the materials after the meeting date, please contact 1-800-229-6827.

FoldFold

01TVTB

Securityholder Meeting Notice

The resolutions to be voted on at the meeting are listed below along with the Sections within the Information Circular where disclosure regarding the matter can be found.

  • 1. Election of Directors

    • 1. Brian Labadie

    • 2. John Labate

    • 3. James Hesketh

    • 4. Christopher E. Herald

    • 5. Gil Atzmon

    • 6. Joshua Crumb

    • 7. Debbie Mino-Austin

  • 2. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation - To hold an advisory vote to approve Solitario's executive compensation program;

Fold

3. Ratiﬁcation of the Appointment of the Independent Public Accounting Firm - To ratify the appointment of Plante & Moran, PLLC as Solitario's independent registered public accounting ﬁrm for ﬁscal year 2022; and

Voting

PLEASE NOTE - YOU CANNOT VOTE BY RETURNING THIS NOTICE. To vote your securities you must vote using the methods reﬂected on your enclosed Voting Instruction Form or Proxy.

PLEASE VIEW THE INFORMATION CIRCULAR PRIOR TO VOTING

Annual Financial statement delivery

  • • No Annual Report (or Annual Financial Statements) is (are) included in this mailing

Fold

01TVUC

Disclaimer

Solitario Zinc Corp. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
