Solitario Zinc : 2022 Proxy Card

8th Floor, 100 University Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1www.computershare.com

MR SAM SAMPLE 123 SAMPLES STREET Security Class SAMPLETOWN SS X9X 9X9 COMMON Holder Account Number C1234567890

XXX

Fold

Form of Proxy - Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 21, 2022

This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Notes to proxy

1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the persons whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).

2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy with signing capacity stated.

3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name appears on the proxy.

4. If this proxy is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is mailed to the holder.

5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, this proxy will be voted as recommended by the Board of Directors.

6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted or withheld from voting, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for and, if the holder has speciﬁed a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.

7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments to matters identiﬁed in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that may properly come before the meeting.

Fold

8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation.

Proxies submitted must be received by 5:00 pm, Mountain Time, on June 17th, 2022.

VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!

To Vote Using the Telephone

To Vote Using the Internet

• Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone. • Go to the following web site:www.investorvote.com

1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free

• Smartphone? Scan the QR code to vote now.

If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy.

To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.

CONTROL NUMBER 123456789012345

CPUQC01.E.INT/000001/i1234

01TVVA

.

MR SAM SAMPLE

C1234567890

XXX

123

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of Solitario Zinc Corp. hereby appoint: Christopher E. Herald, a duly authorized ofﬁcer of the Company, or failing this person, James R. Maronick, a duly authorized ofﬁcer of the Company,

OR

Print the name of the person you are appointing if this person is someone other than the Management Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and vote for and on behalf of the shareholder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees ﬁt) and all other matters that may properly come before the Annual Meeting of shareholders of Solitario Zinc Corp. to be held at 4251 Kipling Street, Suite 390, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 on June 21, 2022 at 11:00am M.D.T. and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

1. Election of Directors

For

Withhold Against

For

Withhold Against

For

Withhold Against

01. Brian Labadie

02. John Labate

03. James Hesketh

04. Christopher E. Herald

05. Gil Atzmon

06. Joshua Crumb

Fold

07. Debbie Mino-Austin

For Against

2. Advisory Approval of the Company's Executive Compensation Program

Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation program of the Company's named executive ofﬁcers.

For Against Abstain

3. Appointment of Auditors

To ratify the appointment of Plante Moran PLLC, as Auditors of the Company for the ﬁscal year 2022.

4. The proxyholder is authorized to vote in their discretion on such other business as may properly come before the meeting and all adjournments thereof.

Fold

Signature(s)

Date

Authorized Signature(s) - This section must be completed for your instructions to be executed.

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are

indicated above, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by the Board of Directors.

MM / DD / YY

.

Annual Report - Mark this box if you would like to receive the Annual Report and accompanying

Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail

If you are not mailing back your proxy, you may register online to receive the above ﬁnancial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

SLRQ

336621

1APIZ

AR4

999999999999

01TVWA