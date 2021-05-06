Log in
Solitario Zinc : 2021 1st Quarter – PDF

05/06/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

[X] QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended

March 31, 2021

OR

[ ] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission File Number. 001-39278

SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Colorado

84-1285791

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.

4251 Kipling St. Suite 390, Wheat Ridge, CO

80033

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(303) 534-1030

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol

Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered

Common Stock, $0.01 par value

XPL

NYSE American

Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

YES S

NO £

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files).

YES S

NO £

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated

Accelerated filer

£ Non-accelerated filer S

Smaller reporting

Emerging Growth

filer £

company S

Company £

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

YES

£

NO

S

There were 58,429,116 shares of $0.01 par value common stock outstanding as of May 6, 2021.

1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page

Item 1

Financial Statements

3

Item 2 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial

Condition and Results of Operations

14

Item 3 Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

20

Item 4 Controls and Procedures

20

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1

Legal Proceedings

20

Item 1A

Risk Factors

20

Item 2 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

20

Item 3 Defaults Upon Senior Securities

21

Item 4 Mine Safety Disclosures

21

Item 5

Other Information

21

Item 6

Exhibits

21

SIGNATURES

22

2

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars,

March 31,

December 31,

except share and per share amounts)

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,404

$ 605

Short-term investments

4,835

5,798

Investments in marketable equity securities, at fair value

1,433

1,620

Prepaid expenses and other

24

26

Total current assets

7,696

8,049

Mineral properties

15,628

15,628

Other assets

205

124

Total assets

$23,529

$23,801

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$137

$157

Paycheck protection loan

-

10

Operating lease liability

38

7

Total current liabilities

175

174

Long-term liabilities

Asset retirement obligation - Lik

125

125

Operating lease liability

62

-

Total long-term liabilities

187

125

Commitments and contingencies

Equity:

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000

shares (none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020)

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 100,000,000 shares

(58,379,116 and 58,108,366 shares, respectively, issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)

584

581

Additional paid-in capital

70,704

70,514

Accumulated deficit

(48,121)

(47,593)

Total shareholders' equity

23,167

23,502

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$23,529

$23,801

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3

SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)Three months ended March 31

Costs, expenses and other:

2021

2020

Exploration expense

$

147

$

113

Depreciation

5

6

General and administrative

280

336

Total costs, expenses and other

432

455

Other (loss) income

Interest and dividend income (net)

6

81

Other income

10

-

Loss on derivative instruments

(3)

(25)

Gain on sale of marketable equity securities

13

25

Unrealized loss on marketable equity securities

(122)

(233)

Total other loss

(96)

(152)

Net loss

$

(528)

$

(607)

Loss per common share:

Basic and diluted

$(0.01)

$(0.01)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

58,254

58,130

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

4

SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

March 31,

2021

2020

Operating activities:

Net loss$(528) $(607) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

5

6

Amortization of right of use lease asset

10

10

Unrealized loss of marketable equity securities

122

233

Employee stock option expense

28

85

Gain on sale of marketable equity securities

(13)

(25)

Loss on derivative instruments

3

25

Other income PPP loan forgiveness

(10)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Prepaid expenses and other assets

27

(21)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

(26)

56

Net cash used in operating activities

(382)

(238)

Investing activities:

Sale of short-term investments, net

938

40

Cash from sale of marketable equity securities

78

76

Purchase (sale) of derivative instruments - net

-

(9)

Net cash provided by investing activities

1,016

107

Financing activities:

Issuance of common stock

98

-

Stock options exercised

67

-

Purchase of common stock for cancellation

-

(3)

Net cash used in financing activities

165

(3)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

799

(134)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

605

574

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$1,404

$ 440

See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Solitario Zinc Corp. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
