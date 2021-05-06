Solitario Zinc : 2021 1st Quarter – PDF

[X] QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
March 31, 2021
Commission File Number. 001-39278
SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.
Colorado
84-1285791
4251 Kipling St. Suite 390, Wheat Ridge, CO
80033
(303) 534-1030
There were 58,429,116 shares of $0.01 par value common stock outstanding as of May 6, 2021.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1
Financial Statements
Item 2 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations
Item 3 Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
Item 4 Controls and Procedures
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1
Legal Proceedings
Item 1A
Risk Factors
Item 2 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
Item 3 Defaults Upon Senior Securities
Item 4 Mine Safety Disclosures
Item 5
Other Information
Item 6
Exhibits
SIGNATURES
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars,
March 31,
December 31,
except share and per share amounts)
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,404
$ 605
Short-term investments
4,835
5,798
Investments in marketable equity securities, at fair value
1,433
1,620
Prepaid expenses and other
24
26
Total current assets
7,696
8,049
Mineral properties
15,628
15,628
Other assets
205
124
Total assets
$23,529
$23,801
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$137
$157
Paycheck protection loan
-
10
Operating lease liability
38
7
Total current liabilities
175
174
Long-term liabilities
Asset retirement obligation - Lik
125
125
Operating lease liability
62
-
Total long-term liabilities
187
125
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000
shares (none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and
December 31, 2020)
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 100,000,000 shares
(58,379,116 and 58,108,366 shares, respectively, issued
and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)
584
581
Additional paid-in capital
70,704
70,514
Accumulated deficit
(48,121)
(47,593)
Total shareholders' equity
23,167
23,502
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$23,529
$23,801
See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)Three months ended March 31
Costs, expenses and other:
2021
2020
Exploration expense
$
147
$
113
Depreciation
5
6
General and administrative
280
336
Total costs, expenses and other
432
455
Other (loss) income
Interest and dividend income (net)
6
81
Other income
10
-
Loss on derivative instruments
(3)
(25)
Gain on sale of marketable equity securities
13
25
Unrealized loss on marketable equity securities
(122)
(233)
Total other loss
(96)
(152)
Net loss
$
(528)
$
(607)
Loss per common share:
Basic and diluted
$(0.01)
$(0.01)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
58,254
58,130
See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
SOLITARIO ZINC CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
March 31,
2021
2020
Operating activities:
Net loss$(528) $(607) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5
6
Amortization of right of use lease asset
10
10
Unrealized loss of marketable equity securities
122
233
Employee stock option expense
28
85
Gain on sale of marketable equity securities
(13)
(25)
Loss on derivative instruments
3
25
Other income PPP loan forgiveness
(10)
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Prepaid expenses and other assets
27
(21)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
(26)
56
Net cash used in operating activities
(382)
(238)
Investing activities:
Sale of short-term investments, net
938
40
Cash from sale of marketable equity securities
78
76
Purchase (sale) of derivative instruments - net
-
(9)
Net cash provided by investing activities
1,016
107
Financing activities:
Issuance of common stock
98
-
Stock options exercised
67
-
Purchase of common stock for cancellation
-
(3)
Net cash used in financing activities
165
(3)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
799
(134)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
605
574
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$1,404
$ 440
See Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.