Solitario Zinc : Voting Results of Solitario Annual Meeting Held June 10, 2021

06/10/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
VOTING RESULTS OF SOLITARIO ANNUAL MEETING HELD JUNE 10, 2021

DENVER, CO - June 10th, 2021 - Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American: XPL; TSX: SLR) announces results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at which holders of 28,025,417 shares of common stock or 47.96% of the total outstanding shares eligible to vote as of the record date were present in person or by proxy. The three matters identified below were submitted to a vote of the shareholders. Each proposal is more fully described in Solitario's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 28, 2021.

1. Election of Directors. Six directors were elected to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected and qualified, with each director receiving the votes (and percentage of shares voting, excluding broker non-votes) below:

Shares voted

Name

For (%)

Against

Withheld

Broker Non-

15,633,598 (93.82)

Votes

Brian Labadie

801,395

230,060

11,360,364

John Labate

15,759,540 (94.57)

717,578

187,935

11,360,364

James Hesketh

14,731,336 (88.40)

824,704

1,109,013

11,360,364

Christopher E. Herald

15,420,769 (92.54)

148,397

1,095,887

11,360,364

Gil Atzmon

14,738,201 (88.44)

819,712

1,107,139

11,360,364

Joshua D. Crumb

14,655,364 (87.95)

814,657

1,195,032

11,360,364

2. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation. The shareholders approved the compensation of Solitario's named executive officers with 16,406,401 shares voting for (98.45% of shares voting), 258,651 shares voting against, and 11,360,364 broker non-votes.

"RESOLVED THAT: Solitario shareholders approve the compensation of Solitario's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company's proxy statement, dated April 28, 2021, pursuant to the compensation disclosure rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission set forth in Item 402 of Regulation S-K, including, but not limited to, the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, the compensation tables, and any related material disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2021 annual meeting."

3. Appointment of Auditors. The appointment of Plante Moran PLLC as Solitario's auditors for fiscal year 2021 was ratified with 27,893,479 shares voting for (99.53% of shares voting), 48,756 shares voting against, 83,181 shares voting to abstain, and one broker non-votes.

About Solitario

Solitario is an emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest in the high-grade,open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario recently acquired the early-stage Gold Coin property in Arizona that has potential to host gold mineralization. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.6% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.4 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$7.6 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Valerie Kimball

Christopher E. Herald

Director - Investor Relations

President & CEO

720-933-1150

(303) 534-1030, Ext. 14

(800) 229-6827

Disclaimer

Solitario Zinc Corp. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 21:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
