    SOLS   US83425T2087

SOLLENSYS CORP.

(SOLS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:53 2022-06-08 pm EDT
2.800 USD   -13.85%
Sollensys : Expands into Mexico with its Blockchain Cyber Security Employee Benefit Program

06/09/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Partners with Wise Telecom to Expand Service to Existing Account Base

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTCQB:SOLS), one of the top cyber security companies specializing in data assurance and ransomware recovery built on blockchain technology, today announced that Wise Telcom has been named as a distributing partner of its Cybersecure product, an employee benefit program its cybersecurity suite to include corporate sponsored employee accounts for individuals provided as a benefit to help reduce spread of malware and ransomware. The distribution agreement includes the initial enrollment of the Wise Telcom employees with the intent to offer the services through Wise Telcom to their entire Mexico Account base.

With the rise in remote employment over the last few years, data has become more vulnerable and often is not managed as securely as desired. By allowing employees to utilize cyber security tools at home for their personal data, important documents, and images, Sollensys Corp and Wise Telcom hope to create a new awareness of security best practices that will follow employees to work.

The Cybersecure product was designed to benefit employees securing their personal data with state-of-the-art duel blockchain technology typically available only to large well-funded corporations, while at the same time increasing employee awareness of cybersecurity.

"Making cyber security awareness important on a personal level to employees by allowing personal use changes the mindset of the individual employee. It's no longer a matter of compliance but a genuine understanding of the importance of protecting their own personal data. This is the mindset employers want their employees coming to work with." Said Donald Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp.

For more information please visit: https://cyber-secure.sollensium.com.

About Sollensys

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turnkey, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The Company recently introduced its second product offering-the Regional Service Center which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.

For more information please visit: https://www.sollensys.com.

About Wise Telcom Mexico

Wise Telco specializes in executing and supervising some of the main technical processes considered essential for the sale of technological and telecommunications products in Mexico.Offer a comprehensive service so that their clients product complies with all the official standards (NOM) required by the Mexican government for compliance with the laws in the importation and commercialization of products at the national level.

For more information please visit: https://www.sollensys.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these factors, risks and uncertainties described in, and other information contained in, the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

Sollensys Corp 866.438.7657
www.sollensys.com
info@sollensys.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sollensys-corp/

SOURCE: Sollensys Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704488/Sollensys-Corp-Expands-into-Mexico-with-its-Blockchain-Cyber-Security-Employee-Benefit-Program

Disclaimer

Sollensys Corp. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,18 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,53 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,93 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -143x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 294 M 294 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2 754x
EV / Sales 2021 3 598x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 76,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald Beavers Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Deep Patel Technology Director
Anthony Motto Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Nolte Director
Terry Rothwell Director
