  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sollers
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVAV   RU0006914488

SOLLERS

(SVAV)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
177.50 RUB   +3.20%
11:09aSollers : will resume production of V8 (eight-cylinder) engines at Zavolzhsky Motor Plant
PU
12/16Sollers : Presentation of new Sollers commercial vehicles held in Moscow
PU
12/15Sollers Public Joint Stock Company (MISX:SVAV) completed the acquisition of remaining 50% stake in Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus Llc from Mazda Motor Corporation (TSE:7261).
CI
SOLLERS : will resume production of V8 (eight-cylinder) engines at Zavolzhsky Motor Plant

12/20/2022 | 11:09am EST
SOLLERS will put the eight-cylinder engines back into production in the first half of 2023. Gasoline and bi-fuel engines 523 and 524 in the ZMP series were produced at the Zavolzhsky Motor Plant (now the Zavolzhsky branch of UAZ LLC) until 2021 and were used in many well-known models of commercial vehicles and buses.

"At the present time, there is demand in the market for our range of V8 engines, both for new buses and for the automotive spare parts aftermarket. We see well-defined market demand for this engine for the next few years," said Ilnur Sakhabiev, Director of the Zavolzhsky branch of UAZ LLC.

At the enterprises involved in the production chain, preparations for the return to production and hiring of the required personnel were promptly undertaken.

Let us recall that on 29 December 2021, the Zavolzhsky branch of UAZ LLC ended production of V-8 engines, which was started there in 1963. Overall, during the 58 years of production of this engine, 6,531,101 units were assembled.

Disclaimer

OAO Sollers published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 16:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 91 709 M 1 339 M 1 339 M
Net income 2021 2 429 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net cash 2021 4 972 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 475 M 79,9 M 79,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,6%
Chart SOLLERS
Duration : Period :
Sollers Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikolay Aleksandrovich Sobolev Director General & Director
Adil Shamil Ogly Shirinov Chairman
Viktor Mikhaylovich Khvesenya Director, Director-Legal Affairs
Zoya Atatzhanovna Kaika Director & Deputy Director General
Elena Alexandrovna Frolova Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLLERS-17.44%80
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.29%190 126
VOLKSWAGEN AG-31.27%75 616
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-7.34%71 084
BMW AG-5.50%57 105
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.59%50 321