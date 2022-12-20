SOLLERS : will resume production of V8 (eight-cylinder) engines at Zavolzhsky Motor Plant

SOLLERS will put the eight-cylinder engines back into production in the first half of 2023. Gasoline and bi-fuel engines 523 and 524 in the ZMP series were produced at the Zavolzhsky Motor Plant (now the Zavolzhsky branch of UAZ LLC) until 2021 and were used in many well-known models of commercial vehicles and buses.



"At the present time, there is demand in the market for our range of V8 engines, both for new buses and for the automotive spare parts aftermarket. We see well-defined market demand for this engine for the next few years," said Ilnur Sakhabiev, Director of the Zavolzhsky branch of UAZ LLC.



At the enterprises involved in the production chain, preparations for the return to production and hiring of the required personnel were promptly undertaken.



Let us recall that on 29 December 2021, the Zavolzhsky branch of UAZ LLC ended production of V-8 engines, which was started there in 1963. Overall, during the 58 years of production of this engine, 6,531,101 units were assembled.



