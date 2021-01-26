Log in
Sollers : Ford bought out the engine plant from the Ford Motor Company

01/26/2021 | 06:18am EST
Sollers Ford received RUB 1.14 bn investment loan from SberCIB to support the launch of diesel engine production for Ford Transit in Tatarstan.The funds were utilized to buy-out the assets from Ford Motor Company that were shut down after the restructuring of Ford Sollers JV in 2019.

'Localization of vehicles' production is one of the Sollers Ford main priorities. The launch of the diesel engine plant for Ford Transit will help us to ensure the business stability and strengthen our position on LCV segment. The funding from Sberbank is a short cut to resume plant operations and purchase the essential equipment', Adil Shirinov, Sollers Ford President and СЕО said.
'The investment project is of great importance supporting further strategic cooperation with SOLLERS Group. The project not only facilitates the objective of diesel engine localization for Ford Transit commercial vehicles, but also creates additional workplaces at the relaunched production site. The investment project is of great socioeconomic significance for the Republic of Tatarstan and for the country as a whole», Andrey Shemetov, Sber senior Vice-President and SberCIB COO said.

The mass production of local engines for Ford Transit vehicles will take place at the engine plant that occupies an area of 42 600 sq. m. and is situated in the proximity of Ford Transit production site. The plant is equipped with modern, high-tech equipment, which meets the requirements of efficiency, sustainability and safety in accordance with Ford Motor Company global standards. Manufacturing automation will reach 95%.

Ford Transit is one of the most commercially successful vehicles on LCV segment. Key considerations while taking a decision on buying a commercial vehicle, like exceptional quality and reliability, low ownership costs, high level of aftersales service at official dealership network on affordable price, one of the lowest on LCV segment, all together make Ford Transit an easy choice for a client and support the brand loyalty.

Ford Transit vehicles are manufactured at Sollers Ford plant in Elabuga employing the full cycle technology, which allows to offer modern, up-to-date product, fully customized to the client's needs, adapted for use in Russian climate and competitively priced. Basic model range includes panel van, bus and chassis. The vehicles are available with three options of base length, two options of roof height and all options of drive, including all wheel drive. Currently, the full range of Ford Transit vehicle versions includes 141 modification for special and social needs, and it continues to grow.

Disclaimer

OAO Sollers published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 11:17:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
