Sollers : PJSC “SOLLERS” held a general annual shareholders meeting

The PJSC 'SOLLERS' shareholders meeting approved the company's annual report and financials for the previous year, as well as the company's Board of directors and the new edition of the statute. The meeting resolved that no dividends shall be paid.

The auditor of the company «Baker Tilly Rus», JSC was chosen at the meeting as well.

The 9 people that joined the PJSC'SOLLERS' Board of Directors in 2021 included: Irina Alekseevna Devina, Zoya Atatzhanovna Kaika, Olga Valerievna Naumova, Sergei Rudolfovich Smyslov, Nikolai Aleksandrovich Sobolev, Viktor Mikhailovich Khvesenya, Viktor Borisovich Khristenko, Vadim Arkadyevich Shvetsov, and Adil Shamilyevich Shirinov.

Group revenues reached RUB 66,0 bln. (+14%). Consolidated EBITDA was RUB 3,2 bln. - 10% up from 2019.