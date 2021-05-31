Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sollers
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVAV   RU0006914488

SOLLERS

(SVAV)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 05/28
218.5 RUB   +0.69%
12:38pSOLLERS  : PJSC “SOLLERS” held a general annual shareholders meeting
PU
04/30SOLLERS  : Announces 2020 ifrs financial results
PU
04/27SOLLERS  : UAZ to launch vehicle production in Ethiopia
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sollers : PJSC “SOLLERS” held a general annual shareholders meeting

05/31/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The PJSC 'SOLLERS' shareholders meeting approved the company's annual report and financials for the previous year, as well as the company's Board of directors and the new edition of the statute. The meeting resolved that no dividends shall be paid.

The auditor of the company «Baker Tilly Rus», JSC was chosen at the meeting as well.

The 9 people that joined the PJSC'SOLLERS' Board of Directors in 2021 included: Irina Alekseevna Devina, Zoya Atatzhanovna Kaika, Olga Valerievna Naumova, Sergei Rudolfovich Smyslov, Nikolai Aleksandrovich Sobolev, Viktor Mikhailovich Khvesenya, Viktor Borisovich Khristenko, Vadim Arkadyevich Shvetsov, and Adil Shamilyevich Shirinov.

Group revenues reached RUB 66,0 bln. (+14%). Consolidated EBITDA was RUB 3,2 bln. - 10% up from 2019.

Disclaimer

OAO Sollers published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLLERS
12:38pSOLLERS  : PJSC “SOLLERS” held a general annual shareholders meeting
PU
04/30SOLLERS  : Announces 2020 ifrs financial results
PU
04/27SOLLERS  : UAZ to launch vehicle production in Ethiopia
PU
03/17SOLLERS  : New options added to the Ford Transit online showcase
PU
01/26SOLLERS  : Ford bought out the engine plant from the Ford Motor Company
PU
2020SOLLERS  : 1h2020 sollers ifrs results
PU
2020SOLLERS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY  : Half-year report
CO
2020SOLLERS  : UAZ receives concessional loan from Sberbank for advance delivery of ..
PU
2020SOLLERS  : held a general annual shareholders meeting
PU
2020SOLLERS  : Ford Sollers localizes multi-leaf springs production for Ford Transit
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 72 723 M 991 M 991 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 2 709 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 488 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart SOLLERS
Duration : Period :
Sollers Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 250,00 RUB
Last Close Price 218,50 RUB
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nikolay Aleksandrovich Sobolev Director General & Director
Vadim Arkadievich Shvetsov Chairman
Viktor Mikhaylovich Khvesenya Director, Director-Legal Affairs
Zoya Atatzhanovna Kaika Director & Deputy Director General
Veronika Viktorovna Antonova Director & Director-Strategic Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLLERS-17.55%102
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION14.80%232 375
VOLKSWAGEN AG48.37%164 729
DAIMLER AG32.62%99 930
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.44%86 039
BMW AG20.74%69 252