Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sollers Public Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVAV   RU0006914488

SOLLERS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(SVAV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sollers Public Joint Stock : AUTO ANNOUNCES 1H2021 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

08/30/2021 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Moscow, August 30, 2021 - SOLLERS Auto (MOEX stock ticker symbol: SVAV) publishes 1H2021 IFRS Consolidated Condensed Financial Information

Group revenue reached RUB 36.8 bln. in 1H2021 vs. RUB 23.1 bln. in 1H2020. The 59% growth in revenues is due to vehicle sales increase of Ford Transit up to 8.3 K units (+87%) and UAZ vehicles - 13.2 K units (+7%).
EBITDA tripled in the period up to RUB 3.4 bln. Net profit attributable to the equity holders amounted to RUB 277 mln. vs. loss of RUB 1.2 bln. the year earlier.

'We consider SOLLERS Auto first half 2021 financials as positive: macroeconomics rebound and Russian auto market recovery drove market position improvements for our brands: Ford Transit increased the market share to 18%. We introduced new digital services for our clients including vehicles' subscription and car connectivity services', said Nikolay Sobolev, OJSC Sollers Auto CEO.

In 1H2021 UAZ launched new LCV UAZ Profi with double tire wheel and bi-fuel Patriot and Pickup versions. UAZ develops digital services: vehicles subscription and UAZ Connect for retail clients.

In January 2021 Sollers Ford JV announced the engine plant acquisition from Ford Motor Company to launch the production of Ford Transit diesel engines. The JV also launched the subscription service for Ford Transit vehicles.

For key financials follow the link.

Disclaimer

OAO Sollers published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 15:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLLERS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
11:52aSOLLERS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Auto announces 1h2021 ifrs financial results
PU
08/03SOLLERS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : UAZ starts sales of Patriot and Pickup CNG
PU
05/31SOLLERS : PJSC “SOLLERS” held a general annual shareholders meeting
PU
05/01Sollers Public Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
04/30SOLLERS : Announces 2020 ifrs financial results
PU
04/27SOLLERS : UAZ to launch vehicle production in Ethiopia
PU
03/17SOLLERS : New options added to the Ford Transit online showcase
PU
01/26SOLLERS : Ford bought out the engine plant from the Ford Motor Company
PU
2020Sollers Public Joint Stock Company's Equity Buyback announced on October 23, ..
CI
2020SOLLERS : 1h2020 sollers ifrs results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOLLERS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 72 723 M 989 M 989 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 2 709 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 991 M 95,0 M 95,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SOLLERS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Sollers Public Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 204,00 RUB
Average target price 250,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Managers and Directors
Nikolay Aleksandrovich Sobolev Director General & Director
Vadim Arkadievich Shvetsov Chairman
Viktor Mikhaylovich Khvesenya Director, Director-Legal Affairs
Zoya Atatzhanovna Kaika Director & Deputy Director General
Veronika Viktorovna Antonova Director & Director-Strategic Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLLERS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY-23.02%95
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION18.89%239 732
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.71%146 930
DAIMLER AG23.22%89 828
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY19.60%72 296
BMW AG8.38%60 217