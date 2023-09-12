Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC), ("Solo Brands" or the "Company"), an omni-channel platform of beloved brands Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, ISLE, and Icy Breeze today announced that John Merris, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Somer Webb, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.solobrands.com/. An online archive will be available on that site following the fireside chat.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, develops and produces ingenious lifestyle products that help customers create lasting memories. Through an omni-channel distribution model that leverages e-commerce, strategic wholesale relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through five brands – Solo Stove, known for its firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand, Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks, ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories, and Icy Breeze, manufacturer of portable air conditioning cooler units.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912558461/en/