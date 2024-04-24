The proposed amendment to the accelerated financial safeguard plan («plan de sauvegarde financière accélérée») approved by judgement of 6 August 2020 by the Nanterre Commercial Court was approved by 99.8% of the votes during the Bondholders' General Meeting (the "BGM") which took place yesterday. This BGM had been convened on 12 April 2024 by the court appointed administrator in charge of supervising the implementation of the accelerated financial safeguard plan (« Commissaire à l'exécution du plan de sauvegarde financière accélérée»).

This press release has been prepared by Solocal Group exclusively for information purposes. It does not constitute or include any advice or recommendation by Solocal Group (or any other person) regarding the securities of Solocal Group or as to the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Solocal Group (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of the business of Solocal Group, its securities, its affiliates or any of Solocal Group's or their assets.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange or acquire securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities referenced in this press release may not be offered, sold, exchanged or delivered in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The securities mentioned in this press release are not, and will not be, registered in the United States. This press release is not directed at, or intended for distribution, publication, availability to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation, or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Nothing in this press release constitutes or contemplates an invitation to participate in the solicitations by a holder in any circumstances in which such participation is unlawful.

This press release includes forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations about future events. Such forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations and services and product development, as well as statements, regarding performance or events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "may", "would", "should" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Solocal Group and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their business, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments in respect of contingent liabilities, changes in economic conditions globally or in Solocal Group's principal markets, competitive conditions in the market and regulatory factors. Those events are uncertain; their outcome may differ from current expectations which may in turn materially affect expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, Solocal Group does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. The results and the Group's performance may also be affected by various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, risks identified in the "Risk factors" of the Universal Registration Document registered by the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 28, 2023 and also available on the Group's website

