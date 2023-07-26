1. Revenue and backlog analysis

In million euros H1 2022 H1 2023 Change Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Change Total revenue 201.2 186.0 -7.5% 99.7 92.7 -7.1%

H1 2023 consolidated revenue amounts to €186.0 million, down -7.5% compared to H1 2022. Q2 2023 amounts to €92.7 million (-7.1% compared to Q2 2022).

In H1 2023, revenue from renewal of existingcontracts contributes to €103.4 million, i.e. 56% of the revenue, up +€10 million compared to H1 2022. In Q2 2023, this contribution amounts to 55% of the revenue, compared to 53% in Q2 2022.

Revenuefromacquisition (new customers, development and migration of old contracts into subscription mode) amounts to €82.6 million and represents44%oftherevenue,down -€25 million compared to H1 2022.

These trends are mainlydriven by:

a sales performance impacted by difficulties in hiring and retaining fieldsales force;

an increase in churn rate not yet reflecting the efforts in term of customer relations.

In million euros 30/06/2022 30/09/2022 31/12/2022 31/03/2023 30/06/203 Change Digital order backlog 239.9 234.5 221.6 221.7 211.0 -4.8%

Order backlog amounts to €211 million as at 30 June 2023, down -4.8% compared to 31 March 2023.

Based on Management best estimate, approximately 59% of this order backlog should flow into H2 2023 revenue, 38% in 2024 and 3% in 2025.

Solocal revenue for Q2 2023 and H1 2023 is presented below: