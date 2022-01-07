Log in
    LOCAL   FR00140006O9

SOLOCAL GROUP

(LOCAL)
01/07 11:35:17 am
1.402 EUR   -0.68%
SOLOCAL : Half-year statement of Solocal Group Liquidity Providing Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
PU
2021SOLOCAL GROUP : Press Release
CO
2021SOLOCAL : Revenue in Q3 2021 & Strategic update
PU
SoLocal : Half-year statement of Solocal Group Liquidity Providing Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

01/07/2022 | 12:48pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Boulogne-Billancourt, 07th January 2022

Half-year statement of Solocal Group Liquidity Providing Contract

with Natixis ODDO BHF

As per the Liquidity Providing Agreement signed between Solocal Group (FR00140006O9) and Natixis Oddo BHF, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31st December 2021:

  • 309,885 Solocal Group shares; and
  • € 59,495.7

As a reminder, at the date of signing of this agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 239,822 Solocal Group shares; and
  • € 429,583

The following transactions were executed from 1st July 2021 to 31st December 2021:

  • 813 buy transactions
  • 467 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes exchanged represented :

  • 788,468 shares and € 1,149,274 bought
  • 499,266 shares and € 743,961 sold

EN - About Solocal - www.solocal.com

Solocal is the digital partner for all local companies in France, from VSEs, to SMBs or Large Companies with networks. Our job; vitalize local life. We strive every day to unveil the full potential of all companies by connecting them to their customers thanks to our innovative digital services. We advise over 311,000 companies all over France and support them to boost their activity thanks to our digital services (Relational Presence, Websites and Digital advertising). We also bring users the best possible digital experience with PagesJaunes, and Ooreka, and our GAFAM* partners.

We provide professionals and the public with our high audience services, geolocalised data, scalable technology platforms, unparalleled commercial coverage across France, our privileged partnerships with digital companies and our talents in terms of data, development and digital marketing. Solocal moreover benefits from the "Digital Ad Trust" label. To know more about Solocal (Euronext Paris "LOCAL"): let's keep in touch @solocal

*GAFAM : Google, Microsoft/Bing,, Facebook, Apple, Amazon

Press contacts

Investorcontacts

Followus

Charlotte Millet +33 (0)1 46 23 30 00

Julie Gualino-Daly

charlotte.millet@solocal.com

+33 (0)1 46 23 42 12

jgualino@solocal.com

Edwige Druon +33 (0)1 46 23 37 56

solocal.com

edruon@solocal.com

Colin Verbrugghe

+33 (0)1 46 23 40 13

cverbrugghe@solocal.com

Xavier Le Tulzo

+33(0)1 46 23 39 76

xletulzo@solocal.com

Disclaimer

Solocal Group SA published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 17:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
