SoLocal : Half-year statement of Solocal Group Liquidity Providing Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

PRESS RELEASE

Boulogne-Billancourt, 07th January 2022

Half-year statement of Solocal Group Liquidity Providing Contract

with Natixis ODDO BHF

As per the Liquidity Providing Agreement signed between Solocal Group (FR00140006O9) and Natixis Oddo BHF, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31st December 2021:

309,885 Solocal Group shares; and

€ 59,495.7

As a reminder, at the date of signing of this agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

239,822 Solocal Group shares; and

€ 429,583

The following transactions were executed from 1st July 2021 to 31st December 2021:

813 buy transactions

467 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes exchanged represented :

788,468 shares and € 1,149,274 bought

499,266 shares and € 743,961 sold

